OnePlus Watch 2 review: Finely tuned sequel with long-lasting battery life

Despite its attractive design, the first-generation OnePlus Watch (launched in 2021) failed to impress users. The culprit? A custom version of WearOS (called RTOS) that lacked functionality and unreliable fitness tracking sensors.

Now, after more than two years, OnePlus has come up with the Watch 2 series. It has a new visually appealing design language. It is made of premium materials and promises to deliver better performance in terms of battery life, and improved health tracking capabilities. Does it live up to the hype? let's check it out.

Design and build quality

OnePlus Watch 2 flaunts a classical round dial design with a high-grade stainless steel case and features an aqua-bluish fluoro rubber-based strap with stainless steel buckle. The colour scheme has some resemblance to the company's premium OnePlus 12's flowy emerald colour variant.

The company offers it two models- radiant steel and black steel- in one size. Our review unit is the former.

Big improvements in the Watch 2 include MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification. This means it can operate in extreme conditions with temperatures ranging from 55 degrees Celsius to -4 degrees Celsius.