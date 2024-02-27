OnePlus Watch 2 with WearOS unveiled at MWC 2024

OnePlus unveiled the new Watch 2 series at the ongoing Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona.

OnePlus Watch 2 comes with a lot of upgrades over its predecessor. It has better build quality and also runs on Google WearOS, promising improved user interface and longer battery life.

The new OnePlus Watch boasts IP68 water-and-dust-proof rating, 5ATM in addition to MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification, which means it can operate in extreme conditions with temperatures ranging from 55 degrees Celsius to -4 degrees Celsius. It can withstand water pressure up to 50 meters (approx. 164 feet) underwater.

The device features a stainless steel case and a fluororubber-based strap with stainless steel buckle. On the front, it sports a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with 466 x 466p resolution, pixel density of 326ppi (pixels per inch), and support peak brightness of 600 nits. The screen is protected by scratch scratch-resistant 2.5D sapphire glass shield.