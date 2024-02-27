OnePlus Watch 2 with WearOS unveiled at MWC 2024

OnePlus unveiled the new Watch 2 series at the ongoing Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona.
OnePlus Watch 2 comes with a lot of upgrades over its predecessor. It has better build quality and also runs on Google WearOS, promising improved user interface and longer battery life.
The new OnePlus Watch boasts IP68 water-and-dust-proof rating, 5ATM in addition to MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification, which means it can operate in extreme conditions with temperatures ranging from 55 degrees Celsius to -4 degrees Celsius. It can withstand water pressure up to 50 meters (approx. 164 feet) underwater.
The device features a stainless steel case and a fluororubber-based strap with stainless steel buckle. On the front, it sports a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with 466 x 466p resolution, pixel density of 326ppi (pixels per inch), and support peak brightness of 600 nits. The screen is protected by scratch scratch-resistant 2.5D sapphire glass shield.
Inside, the Watch is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon W5 chipset and comes paired with BES 2700 processor.
It runs on Google WearOS 4-based RTOS and supports more than 100 workout modes including automatic workout detection (six types: running, walking, cycling, swimming, rowing machine, elliptical machine).
OnePlus Watch 2 teaser.
Photo Credit: OnePlus India
It can track the user's sleep pattern (including deep sleep, light sleep, REM and awake times, sleep breathing rate), heart rate, and SpO2 (blood-oxygen saturation).
It is compatible with a phone with Android 8 (or newer versions), has 32GB storage to store songs, and comes with a microphone to support voice calling. It also supports Wi-Fi and NFC (Near Field Communication).
OnePlus has confirmed that it will bring the OnePlus Watch 2 to India early next month on March 4. It will be available in two colours-- black steel and radiant steel-- for Rs 24,999. For a limited time, it can be bought for Rs 22,999 with partner bank card deals on Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, and the official OnePlus online store.
