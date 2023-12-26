Oppo Find N3 Flip review: Premium foldable phone with feature-rich camera

It's been two years since Oppo began selling commercial foldable phones in India. Within a short span of time, it has garnered good response from the public.

With each new iteration, the company has improved hardware in terms of build quality, processor chipset and camera. This time, though the design language of the Find N3 Flip is similar to the predecessor, it has a lot of upgrades inside.

Here are my thoughts on the latest foldable phone from Oppo.

Design, build quality, and display

Our review unit is the Cream Gold variant. The glass-like material laced over the cover has a pearl-like shine and the premium metallic rails around the display and the hinge. The latter has visually appealing wave-like engraving. It shows how much Oppo gives attention to details while designing a premium phone.

The physical buttons are sturdy and tactile. When you hold the Find N3 Flip, it evokes novelty appeal similar to how we see the newly purchased jewelry. The company also offers Find N3 Flip in Sleek Black colour as well. It also looks good too.

However, the glossy cover and even the display both the outer and the inner panels can get stained quite easily with dust and smudges due to sweaty fingers.