Qualcomm unveils new Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 mobile chipset

Qualcomm on Monday (March 18) unveiled the new Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset for smartphones.

The new Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 is said to be on par with the original third-generation Snapdragon 8 (seen on the latest premium phones-- Xiaomi 14, iQOO 12 and OnePlus 12) in several aspects, such as running Artificial Intelligence-powered Large Language Models (LLMs), graphics-rich games, and photography capabilities.

It has the same Graphic Processor Unit (GPU) and 5G modem as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, but the new Snapdragon processor has one less performance core. And, it can clock a peak CPU speed of 3.0Ghz against 3.5GHz on 8 Gen 3.

Qualcomm is placing the latest Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 between the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 (for mid-range phones) and the 8 Gen 3 (for ultra flagship models).

Smartphones with Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 will be seen in new premium phones but with less expensive price tags, as compared to the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (review) and OnePlus 12 series.