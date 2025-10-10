<p>Emerging smartphone maker Realme has launched a special Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones edition in India.</p><p>The new collector edition <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/gadgets/realme-15-15-pro-series-launched-in-india-3648067">Realme 15 Pro</a> flaunts the GoT TV series-inspired colourway not only on the back cover, but also on the user interface inside the phone and retail box.</p><p>The covercase features circular engraving of gold-hued three dragons (Balerion, Vhagar, and Meraxes), the insignia of House Targaryen. At the top, it has a royal gold-hued frame around the camera module and inside it has Game of Thrones engraving along with sigils of Starks (Werewolf), Lannisters (Attacking Lion), Baratheons (Majestic Stag) and more.</p>.Google launches AI-powered mini app builder Opal in India.<p>The rest of the body is black in colour, but it has a special hidden feature that can turn the colour of the case red. The back panel is heat-sensitive; if a user plays any graphics-rich game for an extended session, and the phone's core temperature crosses 44 degrees Celsius, it will turn Red, inspired by a dragon's fire. Users can even try using a hair dryer on the phone's back to see the colour transition faster.</p><p>Inside, the UX features GoT's iconic Iron Throne, forged from 1000 swords, as the wallpaper. It also offers two options, Ice and Fire themes. The former will have a snow-laced Iron Throne, and the Fire will feature an Iron Throne with dragon's fire in the background. Consumers can even customise the colours of apps to match the GoT theme.</p>.<p>The retail box is made of wood and metal accents and features insignias of all nine houses of Westeros. It also has a 'Hand of the King'-inspired SIM ejector tool in addition to stickers of all the popular houses featured in Game of Thrones.</p><p>The rest of the hardware specifications remain the same as the original Realme 15 Pro. It sports a 6.8-inch full HD+ (2800×1280) OLED display, supports 144Hz refresh rate, and offers up to 6,500 nits peak brightness. The screen is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass 7i shield, and the device features an IP68+IP69 water-and dust-resistant rating.</p><p>It also comes with dual SIM slots, an infrared sensor, stereo speakers, a Type-C port, and an in-display fingerprint sensor.</p><p>Inside, it houses a 4nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 octa-core processor, Adreno 722 GPU, Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0 ( three years of Android OS updates, four years of security patches), 12GB LPDDR4X RAM, 512GB (UFS 3.1) storage, and a 7,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging.</p><p>The device also features a dual-camera module-- a main 50MP (with 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX896 sensor, OIS, f/1.8 aperture) with a 50MP ultra-wide camera (with 1/2.88-inch OV50D sensor, f/2.0) with an LED flash on the back.</p><p>It also has a 50MP (with 1/2.88-inch OV50D sensor, f/2.4) front camera for selfies and video calling. Both the primary and front cameras can record 4K video.</p><p>Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones edition comes in one configuration-- 12GB + 512GB- for Rs 44,999.</p>.Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold, Pixel Buds 2a hit stores in India.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>