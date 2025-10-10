Menu
Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones Edition launched in India

The covercase features circular engraving of gold-hued three dragons (Balerion, Vhagar, and Meraxes), the insignia of House Targaryen.
Last Updated : 10 October 2025, 08:20 IST
Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones edition.

Credit: Realme India

Published 10 October 2025, 08:20 IST
