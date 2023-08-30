Realme GT5 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 launched

Realme has launched the new flagship GT5 series phones in Beijing.

Realme GT5 sports a premium unibody design language. The back panel comes with a 6-layer optical coating, a customized high-precision hexagram AG texture and it is made possible with Star Mist AG and rare silver liquid technology, which creates a metallic finish.

The main camera on the back features an LED light strip around it called as 'Halo Pro' and users can customise RGB light in 26-colour combinations for notification and also be synced with alarm and even music played on the phone.