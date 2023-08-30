Realme GT5 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 launched

Realme has launched the new flagship GT5 series phones in Beijing.
Realme GT5 sports a premium unibody design language. The back panel comes with a 6-layer optical coating, a customized high-precision hexagram AG texture and it is made possible with Star Mist AG and rare silver liquid technology, which creates a metallic finish.
The main camera on the back features an LED light strip around it called as 'Halo Pro' and users can customise RGB light in 26-colour combinations for notification and also be synced with alarm and even music played on the phone.
On the front, it sports a 6.74-inch (2772×1240p) OLED display, supports an adaptive refresh rate (40Hz-144Hz), and peak brightness up to 1450 nits. The device also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor, dual-SIM slots (nano), an Infrared sensor and a Type-C port.
Realme GT5 is the first device to support up to 24GB RAM and 1TB storage (UFS 4.0) and the device is powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 octa-core processor with Adreno 740 GPU and runs on Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 OS. Other options include 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and 16GB RAM + 512GB storage.
As far as the photography hardware is concerned it boasts a triple-camera module-- main 50MP (1/1.56-inch Sony IMX890 sensor, f/1.8, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + 8MP 120-degree ultra-wide camera (f/2.2) + 2MP macro camera (f/2.4) with LED flash on the back.
The company is offering GT5 in two versions-- a standard model with a 5240mAh battery with 150W SuperVOOC charger and a top-end (24GB RAM + 1TB) with a 4,600mAh cell with 240W SuperVOOC charger. The latter can fast charge from zero to 100 per cent in nine minutes.
The new Realme GT5 comes in two colours--flowing silver mirror and star mist oasis-- with prices starting at ¥2,999 (approx. Rs 34,035) for 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. Realme GT5 with 16GB RAM + 512GB storage is priced ¥3,299 (roughly Rs 37,440) The top-end model with a 240W charger costs ¥3,799 (around Rs 43,114).
