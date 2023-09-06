Realme Narzo 60x 5G with dual-camera launched in India

Realme on Wednesday (September 6) launched the budget Narzo 60x 5G phone in India.
The new device sports a 6.72-inch full HD+ (2400 × 1080p) screen with a 45-120Hz dynamic refresh rate, and 680 nits peak brightness.
And, it comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Type-C port, triple slot tray (two for nano SIMs and a microSD card), and a 3.5mm audio port.
Inside, it comes with a 6nm class MediaTek Dimensity 6100 octa-core processor with Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0, 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 storage(expandable up to 2TB), and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC charger.
It also features a dual-camera module--main 50MP (f/1.8) + 2MP depth sensor (f/2.4) with LED flash on the back. And, it has an 8MP (f/2.05) on the front.
The company is offering the Narzo 60x 5G in two colours-- stellar green and nebula purple. It comes in two configurations-- 4GB RAM + 128GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 12,999 and Rs 14,999, respectively.
Realme Narzo 60x vs competition
The new Realme phone will be up against Redmi 12 series, Galaxy M13, and Motorola Moto G14, among others in India.
Besides Narzo 60x, the company also launched new Buds T300 series.
It houses a 12.4mm dynamic bass driver and supports 360-degree spatial audio effect. It promises to deliver good sound quality with rich, deep bass and clear, detailed audio across various music genres. It supports 50ms ultra-low latency, and Intelligent Touch Control.
It also boasts The 30dB active noise cancellation technology, which can reduce ambient noise, allowing users to hear audio with clarity. With a full charge,it can deliver up to 40 hours of listenting time.
It comes in two colours Stylish Black and Youth White-- for Rs 2,299.
