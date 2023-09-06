Realme Narzo 60x 5G with dual-camera launched in India

Realme on Wednesday (September 6) launched the budget Narzo 60x 5G phone in India.

The new device sports a 6.72-inch full HD+ (2400 × 1080p) screen with a 45-120Hz dynamic refresh rate, and 680 nits peak brightness.

And, it comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Type-C port, triple slot tray (two for nano SIMs and a microSD card), and a 3.5mm audio port.

Inside, it comes with a 6nm class MediaTek Dimensity 6100 octa-core processor with Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0, 4GB / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB UFS 2.2 storage(expandable up to 2TB), and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC charger.

It also features a dual-camera module--main 50MP (f/1.8) + 2MP depth sensor (f/2.4) with LED flash on the back. And, it has an 8MP (f/2.05) on the front.