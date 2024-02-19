Redmi Buds 5 review: Decent budget earphones

Xiaomi subsidiary Redmi earlier in the month unveiled the new Buds 5 series budget earbuds in India.

Priced at Rs 2,999 (MRP), the Redmi Buds 5 is slated to hit stores on February 20. Before you make the purchase, read the review to make an informed decision.

Design and build quality

The new Redmi Buds 5 comes in a visually appealing case in a compact form factor with tapered edges; thick at the middle, and slim at the edge. It can easily slip in and out of the pocket without any hassle. It can fit into the small pocket of jeans pants and can be pulled out with ease unless you have put coins in it.

The fusion white model looks gorgeous in the snow white colour with a matte finish. But, unfortunately, it is a tough task to keep it stain-free for long.