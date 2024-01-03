Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G: First impression

Xiaomi is all set to unveil the new Redmi Note 13 Pro series in India on January 4. The company is expected to bring three variants-- Redmi Note 13, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro+.
Ahead of the launch, I have been allowed to review the Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G. Here are my thoughts on the latest premium mid-range phone.
Design and display
Redmi Note 13 Pro comes in an all-new refreshing design language. It is a gorgeous phone and the company has done a fabulous job with the colour scheme. It has a triple-colourway camera module at the top left corner and the rest has a glossy premium smooth finish.
Redmi Note 13 Pro.
DH Photo/KVN Rohit
The device flaunts a flat panel design with a solid rail around the display's edge with curvaceous corners. It offers a good grip for the fingers to hold onto the device.
Redmi Note 13 Pro.
DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Redmi has taken a lot of measures to ensure Redmi Note 13 Pro has served the customer for several years. It has used premium materials and several protective gears for display and the device's back to save it from getting cracked during accidental drop. The display has Corning's latest Gorilla Glass shield (the version will be revealed after launch, as I have to abide by embargo terms).
The company also provides a soft and sturdy cover case free with the retail box.
On the front, the Redmi Note 13 Pro sports a 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED display. It has decent brightness, good enough to read and watch content outdoors in the shade without much issue.
Redmi Note 13 Pro.
DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Configuration
Due to the embargo, I can't disclose full details yet. But, I will take the liberty to reveal it partly. The Redmi Note 13 Pro comes with a reliable Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset. The device so far has worked super smooth.
And, I can confirm that it is coming with a bigger battery compared to the previous iteration.
Also, it runs on Android 13-based MIUI 14.1 and I have been told that the device will be one of the first Xiaomi phones to get the latest HyperOS with refreshingly new UI soon.
Redmi Note 13 Pro.
DH Photo/KVN Rohit
Camera
As you can see in the cover photos, the device is confirmed to come with a triple-camera module. And, the main camera is a 200MP sensor, the first for the Redmi Note series to date. It is backed by an ultra-wide angle camera and a macro sensor with LED flash.
Redmi Note 13 Pro's camera sample.
DH Photo/KVN Rohit
On the front, it has a really good selfie camera. Will reveal more once the embargo lifts next week.
Redmi Note 13 Pro's camera sample.
DH Photo/KVN Rohit
The photos were taken near my office, the Redm Note 13 Pro does a fine job in the daylight.
Redmi Note 13 Pro's camera sample.
DH Photo/KVN Rohit
The colours and details are captured well. Also, even with normal mode, the device manages to get focus correctly on the subject and manages to blur the background with a bokeh effect.
Redmi Note 13 Pro's camera sample (Zoomed in with editing app to review how good the minute details are captured)
DH Photo/KVN Rohit
I need more time to assess the device in other light conditions. Stay tuned for the full review.
Initial thoughts
Redmi Note 13 Pro is a very promising mid-range phone. I am very impressed with the camera hardware. It excels in natural sunlight and is very keen to test its capability in low-light conditions.
