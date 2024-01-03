Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G: First impression

Xiaomi is all set to unveil the new Redmi Note 13 Pro series in India on January 4. The company is expected to bring three variants-- Redmi Note 13, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro+.

Ahead of the launch, I have been allowed to review the Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G. Here are my thoughts on the latest premium mid-range phone.

Design and display

Redmi Note 13 Pro comes in an all-new refreshing design language. It is a gorgeous phone and the company has done a fabulous job with the colour scheme. It has a triple-colourway camera module at the top left corner and the rest has a glossy premium smooth finish.