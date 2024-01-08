Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G review: Well-rounded mid-range phone

Last week, Redmi, a subsidiary of Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 13 series the company's first smartphones of the year 2024.

It comes in three variants-- a regular Redmi Note 13, Note 13 Pro and Note 13 Pro+-- Prices ranging between Rs 17,999 and Rs 35,999 in India.

I had the opportunity to review the Redmi Note 13 Pro. I used it for close to a week and here are my thoughts latest phone from the house Xiaomi.

Design, build quality and display

As noted in my first impression article, the Redmi Note 13 Pro is a fantastic-looking phone, particularly the coral purple model.

It flaunts a triple-colourway camera module at the top left corner and the rest has a premium glass cover finish and does a fabulous job of repelling dirt and sweaty fingerprint smudges on the back. Also, there is just a lone Redmi engraving at the bottom left corner.