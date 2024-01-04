Redmi Note 13 series launched in India

They also boast in-display fingerprint sensor, infrared sensor, dual-SIM slots, and 3.5mm audio jack.

The Note 13 Pro features a flat display panel, is powered by 4nm class 2.4GHz Snapdragon 7 Gen 2 chipset, Adreno 710 GPU, 8GB/12GB LPDDR4 RAM, 128GB/256GB storage (UFS 2.2) and a 5,100mAh battery with 67W charger. It also comes with IP54 rating.

On the other hand, the Note 13 Pro+ flaunts a 3D dual-curved display and comes with a 4nm class MediaTek Dimensity 7200 silicon with Mali-G610 MC4 GPU, 8GB / 12GB RAM LPDDR5 with 128GB / 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage, and a 5,000mAh battery with 120W charger. It also comes with IP68 rating, a first for Redmi Note series to date.

They both run on Android 13 -based MIUI 14 OS and are guaranteed to the latest Android 14-based Xiaomi HyperOS really soon.

They both feature triple camera module— a 200MP main sensor ( 1/1.4-inch Samsung HP3 sensor, OIS) + 8MP 120-degree ultra-wide angle camera (f/2.2) aperture, 2MP macro camera (f/2.4) with LED flash.

On the front, they house a 16MP camera for selfies and video chat.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro is being offered in three colours— arctic white, coral purple and midnight black colours. It will be available in three configurations— 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage— for Rs. 25,999, Rs. 27,999 and Rs. 29,999, respectively.

The Redmi Note 13 Pro+ is being offered in three colours— fusion white, fusion purple and fusion black colours. It will be available in three configurations— 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 12GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage— for Rs. 31,999, Rs. 33,999 and Rs. 35,999, respectively. They will available on Mi.com and Flipkart from January 10 onwards.

On the other hand, the Redmi Note 13 is watered down variant. It comes with a 6.67-inch full HD+ (1080×2400p) super AMOLED display, support up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1000 nits peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield.

It also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm audio jack, hybrid dual-SIM slots (one nano + nano or microSD) and infrared sensor.

It runs on Android 12-based MIUI 14 (will get Xiaomi HyperOS), 6nm class MediaTek Dimensity 6080 processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, 6GB / 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 2.2 storage (expandable) and a 5,000mAh battery with 33W charger.