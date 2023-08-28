Reliance to launch wireless fibrenet internet with Jio AirFiber on September 19

Last year, during the Annual General Meeting (AGM), Reliance announced the wireless AirFiber internet service in India, but never took off.
On Monday (August 26), RIL chairman Mukesh Ambani confirmed that the much-awaited AirFiber service will finally go live next month. The company is known to roll out big products during festivals. For instance, it kicked off the 5G service during the Diwali festival in 2022, and this year, it plans to launch AirFiber on September 19, the same day as the Ganesh Chaturthi festival in India.
AirFiber service: Key aspects you should know
-- Customers have to buy a Jio AirFiber router box and connect it to a power point. The device will draw a 5G signal from nearby towers and offer super-fast Wi-Fi internet at home.
-- JioFiber router will be able to offer internet speed up to 1.09Gbps speed, which is more than enough to deliver buffer-free video streaming on OTT apps on smart TVs and also support multiple devices connectivity with low latency
-- Initially, JioFiber will be launched first in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, and Kolkata.
--The company is yet to reveal the tariff plans for private customers and there are also corporate tariff plans.
Reliance Jio's arch-rival Airtel has already launched Xstream AirFiber with plans starting at Rs 799. There is also a six-month plan for Rs 4,435.
The company is offering a minimum speed limit of 100Mbps and it should be noted that during the installation, customers have to pay a refundable security deposit of Rs 2,500.
