Reliance to launch wireless fibrenet internet with Jio AirFiber on September 19

AirFiber service: Key aspects you should know

-- Customers have to buy a Jio AirFiber router box and connect it to a power point. The device will draw a 5G signal from nearby towers and offer super-fast Wi-Fi internet at home.

-- JioFiber router will be able to offer internet speed up to 1.09Gbps speed, which is more than enough to deliver buffer-free video streaming on OTT apps on smart TVs and also support multiple devices connectivity with low latency

-- Initially, JioFiber will be launched first in Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, and Kolkata.

--The company is yet to reveal the tariff plans for private customers and there are also corporate tariff plans.