Hometechnologygadgets

Reliance Jio launches AirFiber Wi-Fi service; availability, tariff plans revealed

The Jio AirFiber service subscription starts at Rs 599 per month, Rs 200 less than Airtel's Xtream AirFiber basic plan.
Last Updated 19 September 2023, 11:23 IST

Last month, Reliance Jio announced to launch of the AirFiber Wi-Fi internet service in India on September 19, the auspicious day of Ganesh Chaturthi in India.

As promised, the company has formally rolled out the AirFiber service in several cities including-- Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Pune.

Jio's AirFiber basic plan starts at Rs 599 per month with 30Mbps speed and there is a premium plan AirFiber Max that offers access to several OTT apps including Prime Video, Netflix, JioCinema, Disney+Hoststar, and more and 1Gbps internet speed with unlimited data download offer for Rs 3,999.

Here's what you need to know about Jio AirFiber service:

--Customers just have to buy a Jio AirFiber router box and connect it to a power point. The device will draw a 5G signal from nearby towers and offer super-fast Wi-Fi internet at home.

-- To ensure an ultra-fast connection, the company will install an outdoor unit on the terrace or outside the home.

--Also, customer has pay the installation service charge of Rs 1,000. However, this will be waived off in case he/she opt for an annual plan.

-- JioFiber router will be able to offer internet speed up to 1.09Gbps speed, which is more than enough to deliver buffer-free video streaming on OTT apps on smart TVs and also support multiple devices connectivity with low latency

--The unit retail box comes with a 4K set-top box with a voice-enabled smart remote for easy operation.

Here's the breakdown of Jio AirFiber service tariff plans:

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Tariff plans of Jio AirFiber service</p></div>

Tariff plans of Jio AirFiber service

Reliance Jio

It should be noted that the company also offers six-month and 12-month annual plans with the same benefits. Also, the aforementioned prices don't include GST. So, the prices will change after inclusion of the taxes.

Here's how to schedule AirFiber installation:

Step 1: Interested customers can give a missed call to Jio customer care (60008-60008) to initiate booking on WhatsApp

Step 2: You will a get menu and register for JioAirFiber services in a few easy steps

Step 3: Get Confirmation and Jio personnel will get in touch with the customer and initiate installation at home on priority, as soon as services in the building/Apartment are ready.

Arch-rival Airtel to offers similar Wi-Fi internet service with price starting at Rs 799 per month.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.

