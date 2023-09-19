Reliance Jio launches AirFiber Wi-Fi service; availability, tariff plans revealed

Last month, Reliance Jio announced to launch of the AirFiber Wi-Fi internet service in India on September 19, the auspicious day of Ganesh Chaturthi in India.

As promised, the company has formally rolled out the AirFiber service in several cities including-- Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Pune.

Jio's AirFiber basic plan starts at Rs 599 per month with 30Mbps speed and there is a premium plan AirFiber Max that offers access to several OTT apps including Prime Video, Netflix, JioCinema, Disney+Hoststar, and more and 1Gbps internet speed with unlimited data download offer for Rs 3,999.

Here's what you need to know about Jio AirFiber service:

--Customers just have to buy a Jio AirFiber router box and connect it to a power point. The device will draw a 5G signal from nearby towers and offer super-fast Wi-Fi internet at home.

-- To ensure an ultra-fast connection, the company will install an outdoor unit on the terrace or outside the home.

--Also, customer has pay the installation service charge of Rs 1,000. However, this will be waived off in case he/she opt for an annual plan.

-- JioFiber router will be able to offer internet speed up to 1.09Gbps speed, which is more than enough to deliver buffer-free video streaming on OTT apps on smart TVs and also support multiple devices connectivity with low latency

--The unit retail box comes with a 4K set-top box with a voice-enabled smart remote for easy operation.

Here's the breakdown of Jio AirFiber service tariff plans: