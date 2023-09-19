Reliance Jio launches AirFiber Wi-Fi service; availability, tariff plans revealed

Last month, Reliance Jio announced to launch of the AirFiber Wi-Fi internet service in India on September 19, the auspicious day of Ganesh Chaturthi in India.
As promised, the company has formally rolled out the AirFiber service in several cities including-- Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Pune.
Jio's AirFiber basic plan starts at Rs 599 per month with 30Mbps speed and there is a premium plan AirFiber Max that offers access to several OTT apps including Prime Video, Netflix, JioCinema, Disney+Hoststar, and more and 1Gbps internet speed with unlimited data download offer for Rs 3,999.
Here's what you need to know about Jio AirFiber service:
--Customers just have to buy a Jio AirFiber router box and connect it to a power point. The device will draw a 5G signal from nearby towers and offer super-fast Wi-Fi internet at home.
-- To ensure an ultra-fast connection, the company will install an outdoor unit on the terrace or outside the home.
--Also, customer has pay the installation service charge of Rs 1,000. However, this will be waived off in case he/she opt for an annual plan.
-- JioFiber router will be able to offer internet speed up to 1.09Gbps speed, which is more than enough to deliver buffer-free video streaming on OTT apps on smart TVs and also support multiple devices connectivity with low latency
--The unit retail box comes with a 4K set-top box with a voice-enabled smart remote for easy operation.
Here's the breakdown of Jio AirFiber service tariff plans:
It should be noted that the company also offers six-month and 12-month annual plans with the same benefits. Also, the aforementioned prices don't include GST. So, the prices will change after inclusion of the taxes.
Here's how to schedule AirFiber installation:
Step 1: Interested customers can give a missed call to Jio customer care (60008-60008) to initiate booking on WhatsApp
Step 2: You will a get menu and register for JioAirFiber services in a few easy steps
Step 3: Get Confirmation and Jio personnel will get in touch with the customer and initiate installation at home on priority, as soon as services in the building/Apartment are ready.
Arch-rival Airtel to offers similar Wi-Fi internet service with price starting at Rs 799 per month.
