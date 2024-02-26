Samsung Galaxy S24 review: Well-packaged compact premium phone

Recently, Samsung rolled out its premium Galaxy S24 series in India. It comes in three variants—Galaxy S24, S24 Plus and S24 Ultra.

The Galaxy S24 is the smallest of the three S24 series models. The Galaxy S24 is available in two configurations—8GB RAM + 256GB and 8GB RAM + 512GB storage—for Rs 79,999 and Rs 89,999, respectively.

The company is offering the device in three colours--amber yellow, cobalt violet, and onyx black.

I received the amber yellow (8GB RAM + 256GB storage) variant for the review. I used it for a little over a week and here are my thoughts on Samsung's latest premium Android phone.

Design, build and quality

The Samsung Galaxy S24 retains the design language of its predecessor. When placed side-by-side with the S23, people will have a hard time distinguishing the two. It flaunts signature metal-ringed camera islands at the back.