Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra review: Super cool AI phone

Samsung earlier in the month launched the much-awaited Galaxy S24 series phones in California, US.

The new premium Galaxy S24 series comes with top-of-the-line hardware and the premium design we expect in a flagship device. It is available in three variants-- Galaxy S24, S24 Plus, and S24 Ultra-- with prices starting at Rs 79,999 in India.

The USP of the Galaxy S24 series is the Google Gemini-powered Artificial Intelligence (AI) feature Galaxy AI, which is baked into several aspects of the device such as search, live translate, photography enhancement, and more. Here are my thoughts on Samsung's top-end model- Galaxy S24 Ultra.

Design, build quality, and display

The new Galaxy S24 Ultra may look the same as the predecessor, but everything else such as build material, internal hardware, and software has undergone significant upgrades.

It has five premium metal-encased camera islands with an LED flash on the back. And, the rest is in minimalistic design language with a sturdy glass cover and Samsung engraving in the middle at the bottom.