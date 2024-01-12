Samsung Galaxy Watches to finally get BP, ECG features in India

The long-awaited health features-- Blood Pressure tracking and Electrocardiogram (ECG)-- are finally coming to the Samsung Galaxy Watches.

It should be noted that the South Korean technology major introduced the Galaxy Watch6 series in late July 2023. It was one of the best premium smart wearables for Android phones. It boasts a proprietary Samsung BioActive Sensor (Optical Heart Rate + Electrical Heart Signal + Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis), which can measure skeletal muscle and fat mass.

It also boasts dedicated sensors to monitor BP and ECG, but was not available for usage in India, as the company couldn't get approval from the local health regulatory agency.

Now, six months after the launch, Samsung has received the official nod from India’s Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation to introduce the potential life-saving features to the Galaxy Watches.

Initially, it will be available on the Galaxy Watch 6 series.

Older devices Galaxy Watch5 and Watch4 series, which also come with similar hardware, still cannot read ECG and BP just yet. Samsung has confirmed that they too will get the update soon to enable the health tracking features soon.