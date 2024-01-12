Samsung Galaxy Watches to finally get BP, ECG features in India

The long-awaited health features-- Blood Pressure tracking and Electrocardiogram (ECG)-- are finally coming to the Samsung Galaxy Watches.
It should be noted that the South Korean technology major introduced the Galaxy Watch6 series in late July 2023. It was one of the best premium smart wearables for Android phones. It boasts a proprietary Samsung BioActive Sensor (Optical Heart Rate + Electrical Heart Signal + Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis), which can measure skeletal muscle and fat mass.
It also boasts dedicated sensors to monitor BP and ECG, but was not available for usage in India, as the company couldn't get approval from the local health regulatory agency.
Now, six months after the launch, Samsung has received the official nod from India’s Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation to introduce the potential life-saving features to the Galaxy Watches.
Initially, it will be available on the Galaxy Watch 6 series.
Older devices Galaxy Watch5 and Watch4 series, which also come with similar hardware, still cannot read ECG and BP just yet. Samsung has confirmed that they too will get the update soon to enable the health tracking features soon.
BP and ECG features will soon be coming the Galaxy Watch6 series
Photo Credit: Samsung
Here's how to check BP on the Samsung Galaxy Watch6 series:
Step 1: Download the Samsung Health Monitor App on the Galaxy Watch and Galaxy smartphone
Step 2: Calibrate the Galaxy Watch based on the instructions on the Samsung Health Monitor app
Step 3: Wear the Galaxy Watch on the same wrist as during the calibration and make sure the strap is snug, then measure your blood pressure.
Step 4: And, review the blood pressure measurements on the Samsung Health app.
Here's how to use ECG on the Galaxy Watch6 series:
Step 1: On the Galaxy Watch, open the ECG option on the Samsung Health Monitor app
Step 2: To take an ECG reading, rest your fingertip of the opposite hand lightly on the Galaxy Watch’s top button for 30 seconds
Step 3: The ECG data is synced to the paired Galaxy smartphone where a PDF report is created
