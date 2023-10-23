Samsung launches new Galaxy Tab A9, A9+ in India

Leading smartphone maker Samsung on Monday (October 23) launched the new affordable Galaxy Tab A9 series in India.
The company is offering the Galaxy Tab A9 in two variants— Tab A9 and A9 Plus.
The new Galaxy Tab A9 sports 8.7-inch WQXGA(800 x 1340p) LCD screen, supports 60Hz refresh rate and dual speakers tuned with AKG audio system and Dolby Atmos.
It comes with 6nm class MediaTek G99 octa-core processor with ARM Mali-G57 MC2, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, 8MP main camera on the back, a 2MP front camera and a 5,100mAh battery with 15W charger.
On the other hand, the Galaxy A9 Plus features a 11-inch WQXGA(1920 x 1200p) with LCD screen, support 90Hz refresh rate and also houses quad speakers tuned with AKG sound system and Dolby Atmos.
The new Galaxy Tab A9 series.
Samsung India
Inside, it features 8nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon octa-core processor with Adreno 619L GPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, 8MP main camera on the back, a 5MP front camera and a 7,040mAh battery with 15W charger.
The company is offering Galaxy Tab A9(4GB RAM + 64GB storage) in two variants— Wi-Fi and LTE — with prices starting at Rs 12,999. respectively.
The Galaxy Tab A9+(6GB RAM + 128GB storage) comes in two variants— Wi-Fi (4GB RAM + 64GB storage) and LTE (8GB RAM + 128GB storage) — with prices starting at Rs 18,999.
For a limited time, both the devices will be offered with Rs 3,000 cash discount on select bank cards. They will be available in three colours— Graphite, Silver and Navy.
