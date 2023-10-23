Samsung launches new Galaxy Tab A9, A9+ in India

Leading smartphone maker Samsung on Monday (October 23) launched the new affordable Galaxy Tab A9 series in India.

The company is offering the Galaxy Tab A9 in two variants— Tab A9 and A9 Plus.

The new Galaxy Tab A9 sports 8.7-inch WQXGA(800 x 1340p) LCD screen, supports 60Hz refresh rate and dual speakers tuned with AKG audio system and Dolby Atmos.

It comes with 6nm class MediaTek G99 octa-core processor with ARM Mali-G57 MC2, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage, 8MP main camera on the back, a 2MP front camera and a 5,100mAh battery with 15W charger.