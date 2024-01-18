Samsung teases smart wearable Galaxy Ring to track health and wellness

Samsung Galaxy Watches are top choice for Android phone users and they can even deliver longer battery life than arch-rival Apple Watch.

Now, the South Korean consumer electronics major has plans to bring another smart wearable, more compact than the Galaxy Watch series to track health and fitness.

At the end of the Galaxy Unpacked 2024 event, Samsung teased the Galaxy Ring.

The company did not elaborate much about the Galaxy Ring but said that the new smart wearable will help monitor health and wellness. Does this mean, it can track stress with blood pressure?

Based on limited information and other similar products in the market, I'd like to speculate what possible features can be expected in the Galaxy Ring.

As the Galaxy Ring will be in close contact with skin just above the blood vessels of the fingers, it may be able to read BP. Whenever there is sudden extreme fluctuation in BP, it can notify owners to seek medical aid.

And, over time, it will be able to sense variations of BP and this data can be used by doctors to prescribe owners to make changes in daily routine in terms of food choices. Also, suggest them do exercise every day and even try Yoga or meditation to improve mental wellness.

We have seen some smart wearables in similar to Ring design, capable of performing cashless transactions. One can expect Samsung to incorporate an NFC (Near Field Communication) chip in the Galaxy Ring.

Also, with Samsung betting big on Galaxy AI, there is the possibility that the Galaxy Ring too, may come with some cool AI features. And, be able to control smart gadgets at home without the need to pick phone from the pocket.