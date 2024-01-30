Samsung to bring Galaxy AI feature to 100 million Galaxy smartphones in 2024

Consumer electronics major Samsung earlier in the month unveiled the new Galaxy S24 series with big upgrades not just in terms of internal hardware, but also introduced a built-in Artificial Intelligence (AI) feature dubbed 'Galaxy AI' that promises to significantly improve the user experience on the devices.

The Galaxy AI is powered by the Google Gemini Nano AI model capable of doing language translations, live transcriptions, and several other value-added services with minimal effort on the device without the need for internet connectivity.

For other tasks that need internet such as Circle to Search, Generative Edit (including creating custom wallpapers and themes with text prompts), Note Assist (on the Samsung Notes app), Instant Slo-mo, and others, Galaxy AI feature runs on Google Gemini Pro via server connectivity to execute the work flawlessly. [For select functions, users have to set up a Samsung account ID].

Now, Samsung has announced to bring the Galaxy AI to 100 million devices by the end of 2024.