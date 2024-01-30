Samsung to bring Galaxy AI feature to 100 million Galaxy smartphones in 2024

Consumer electronics major Samsung earlier in the month unveiled the new Galaxy S24 series with big upgrades not just in terms of internal hardware, but also introduced a built-in Artificial Intelligence (AI) feature dubbed 'Galaxy AI' that promises to significantly improve the user experience on the devices.
The Galaxy AI is powered by the Google Gemini Nano AI model capable of doing language translations, live transcriptions, and several other value-added services with minimal effort on the device without the need for internet connectivity.
For other tasks that need internet such as Circle to Search, Generative Edit (including creating custom wallpapers and themes with text prompts), Note Assist (on the Samsung Notes app), Instant Slo-mo, and others, Galaxy AI feature runs on Google Gemini Pro via server connectivity to execute the work flawlessly. [For select functions, users have to set up a Samsung account ID].
Now, Samsung has announced to bring the Galaxy AI to 100 million devices by the end of 2024.
Dr T M Roh, President and Head of MX business, Samsung Electronics.
“This year, we have changed the industry paradigm by integrating the power of AI with the Galaxy S24 series. Mobile phones were created to bring people together, and we use them in so many parts of our lives. We believe mobiles will become the primary access point for AI technology as people already use their smartphones for just about everything, making it the perfect vessel. With the Galaxy S24 series, we strongly believe in revolutionizing user experience through Galaxy AI. Samsung is the leader in the mobile industry with over 1 billion Galaxy customers. By using customer insights accumulated over decades, years of innovation to optimize AI for mobiles and open collaboration with industry leaders, we have come up with Galaxy AI, which will become the ‘global standard for mobile AI,” said Dr. TM Roh, President and Head of MX business, Samsung Electronics.
However, the company did not specify any particular Galaxy series phones. But it is understood that the select models in the premium category in the Galaxy A 30, and 50 series along with the Galaxy S series will be among the first to get Galaxy AI later this year.
In a related development, Samsung is betting big on premier Indian technical institution to work on next frontier of the generative AI technology.
In that order, Samsung's Noida R&D Institute (SRI-Noida) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The Indian Institute of Technology Kanpur (IIT-K) for five years to focus on key growth areas that will include joint research projects by IIT Kanpur students, faculty and Samsung engineers. This initiative will also help students become industry-ready.
“We are excited to begin this collaborative journey with IIT Kanpur. This collaboration reflects our dedication to merging academic excellence with industrial innovation, thereby making students industry-ready. We look forward to a dynamic exchange of ideas, knowledge and talent, which will certainly play a crucial role in the success of groundbreaking projects and contribute to the growth of both Samsung and IIT Kanpur”, said Mr. Kyungyun Roo, Managing Director, SRI-Noida.
Mr. Kyungyun Roo, Managing Director, SRI-Noida, Prof. Tarun Gupta, Dean, Research and Development, IIT Kanpur and in the presence of Prof. S. Ganesh, Director, IIT Kanpur; Prof. Sandeep Verma, Department of Chemistry, IIT Kanpur; Prof. Tushar Sandhan, Department of Electrical Engineering, IIT Kanpur; and other senior delegates from Samsung.
These research projects will span areas such as health, visual, framework, and B2B security, and cutting-edge technology areas such as Generative AI and Cloud.
“The MoU reflects our commitment to providing our students and researchers with opportunities that go beyond academics, contributing significantly to technological advancements and growth of the academic landscape of our institute” said Prof. Tarun Gupta, Dean, Research and Development, IIT Kanpur.
