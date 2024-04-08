Samsung unveils Galaxy M55, M15 series in India

On Monday (April 8), leading smartphone maker Samsung unveiled two new phones-- Galaxy M55 and Galaxy M15--in India.
The Galaxy M55 is a premium mid-range phone. It features a 6.7-inch full HD+ (1080×2400p) Super AMOLED Plus screen with an Infinity-O display design. It supports a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1000nits peak brightness.
It also features hybrid dual-SIM slots (nano SIM + nano SIM/microSD card), an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a type-C USB port.
Inside, it comes with a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 octa-core processor with Adreno 644 GPU, Android 14-based Samsung One UI 6.1 OS, 8GB/12GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage (expandable up to 1TB), and a 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging speed.
It also boasts a triple-camera module-- 50MP (with f/1.8, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + 8MP ultra-wide angle camera (f/2.2) + 2MP macro camera (f/2.4) with LED flash on the back.
The new Galaxy M55 series phone.
Photo Credit: Samsung India
And, on the front, it houses a 50MP sensor (f/2.2) for selfies and video calling.
The new Galaxy M15 is a budget phone. It comes with a 6.6-inch (1080 x 2340p) full HD+ Infinity-V Super AMOLED screen and supports 90Hz refresh rate.
It features a hybrid dual SIM slot (nano + nano/microSD card), a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a 3.5mm audio jack.
Under the hood, it is powered 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ octa-core processor, Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, Android 14-based One UI 6.0 OS, 4GB/6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage (expandable up to 1TB), and a 6,000mAh battery with 25W charging speed.
The new Galaxy M15 series phone.
Photo Credit: Samsung India
It also features triple-camera module--50MP (with f/1.8) + 5MP ultra-wide camera (f/2.2) + 2MP macro sensor (f/2.4) with LED flash on the back. On the front, it houses a 13MP (f/2.0) camera.
Samsung is offering the Galaxy M55 in three configurations-- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 26,999, Rs 29,999 and Rs 32,999m respectively. It comes in two colours-- denim black and light green.
The budget phone Galaxy M15 is available in two variants--4GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage-- for Rs 12,999, and Rs 14,999, respectively.
It comes in three colours-- celestial blue, stone grey and blue topaz.
For a limited time, Samsung will offer Rs 2,000 and Rs 1,000 discount on the Galaxy M55 and M15, respectively.
Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.