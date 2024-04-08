Samsung unveils Galaxy M55, M15 series in India

On Monday (April 8), leading smartphone maker Samsung unveiled two new phones-- Galaxy M55 and Galaxy M15--in India.

The Galaxy M55 is a premium mid-range phone. It features a 6.7-inch full HD+ (1080×2400p) Super AMOLED Plus screen with an Infinity-O display design. It supports a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1000nits peak brightness.

It also features hybrid dual-SIM slots (nano SIM + nano SIM/microSD card), an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a type-C USB port.

Inside, it comes with a 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 octa-core processor with Adreno 644 GPU, Android 14-based Samsung One UI 6.1 OS, 8GB/12GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage (expandable up to 1TB), and a 5,000mAh battery with 45W charging speed.

It also boasts a triple-camera module-- 50MP (with f/1.8, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + 8MP ultra-wide angle camera (f/2.2) + 2MP macro camera (f/2.4) with LED flash on the back.