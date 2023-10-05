Samsung unveils Galaxy S23 FE, Tab S9 FE and Buds FE

The new Galaxy Tab S9 FE and S9 F9+ come with almost the same design and hardware but differ in terms of display size, camera and battery capacity.

The regular model comes with a 10.9-inch full HD+ (2304 x 1440p) LCD panel, and supports a 90Hz refresh rate. It also features an 8MP primary camera on the back and an 8,000mAh battery.

Whereas Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ features a 12.4-inch full HD+(2560 x 1600p) display, supports 90Hz refresh rate, 8MP+8MP dual-camera module on the rear side and a 10,090 mAh battery cell.

They both come with an IP68 rating, USB-C port, Samsung Exynos 1380 processor with Mali-G68 MP5 GPU, run Android 13-based One UI 5.1.1, 12MP ultra-wide camera on the front, support 45W fast charging, come with dual speakers tuned by AKG, Dolby Atmos, side-mounted fingerprint sensor and S Pen with IP68 rating. (Tab S9 FE+) 12.4″, (pixels) LCD screen; 90Hz refresh rate