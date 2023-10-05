Samsung unveils Galaxy S23 FE, Tab S9 FE and Buds FE

Leading smartphone maker Samsung launched a new line of Fan Edition (FE) devices -- Galaxy S23 FE, Tab S9 FE and Buds FE in India.
The new Galaxy S23 FE sports a 6.4-inch full HD+(2340 x 1080p) Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED Display, support variable refresh rate (60~120Hz), Corning's Gorilla Glass 5 screen shield and IP68 water-and-dust protection rating.
It also supports an in-display fingerprint sensor, USB-C port, and dual-SIM slots.
Inside, it is powered by Samsung's proprietary 4nm class Exynos 2200 octa-core with Samsung Xclipse 920 GPU, Android 13-based One UI 5.1, 8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, and a 4,500mAh battery with 25W wired charging, and also supports wireless and reverse wireless charging capability.
The new Galaxy S23 FE series.
Samsung India
As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it boasts-- triple-camera module-- main 50MP (f/1.8, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + 12MP 123-degree ultra wide sensor (f/2.2) + 8MP Telephoto camera (with OIS, 3X Optical Zoom, f/2.4) with LED flash on the back. It also features a 10MP(f/2.4) front camera.
The company is offering the device in three colours-- Mint, Graphite and Purple. It will be available in two configurations--8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 59,999 and Rs 64,999, respectively. For a limited time, the devices can be purchased for Rs 49,999 and Rs 54,999, respectively through bank credit/debit card and bonus exchange deals at authorised retail stores.
The new Galaxy Tab S9 FE and S9 F9+ come with almost the same design and hardware but differ in terms of display size, camera and battery capacity.
The regular model comes with a 10.9-inch full HD+ (2304 x 1440p) LCD panel, and supports a 90Hz refresh rate. It also features an 8MP primary camera on the back and an 8,000mAh battery.
Whereas Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ features a 12.4-inch full HD+(2560 x 1600p) display, supports 90Hz refresh rate, 8MP+8MP dual-camera module on the rear side and a 10,090 mAh battery cell.
They both come with an IP68 rating, USB-C port, Samsung Exynos 1380 processor with Mali-G68 MP5 GPU, run Android 13-based One UI 5.1.1, 12MP ultra-wide camera on the front, support 45W fast charging, come with dual speakers tuned by AKG, Dolby Atmos, side-mounted fingerprint sensor and S Pen with IP68 rating. (Tab S9 FE+) 12.4″, (pixels) LCD screen; 90Hz refresh rate
Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE series
Samsung India
The company is offering the new Galaxy Tab S9 FE and FE+ in three colours--Mint, Silver, Gray and Lavender. They will come in both Wi-Fi only and LTE variants.
The Galaxy Tab S9 FE price starts at Rs 36,999 and the Tab S9 FE+ will start at Rs 46,999 on Samsung online store, Flipkart, Amazon and all retail stores starting October 7. As an introductory offer, customers can avail of bank cashback or upgrade bonus to own Galaxy Tab S9 FE at an effective price starting at Rs 32,999 and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ starting at Rs 41,999.
The Galaxy Buds Fe comes in a modern visually appealing design. The company offers earphone tips in three different sizes and two different sizes for wingtips.
It boasts Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and Ambient Sound, which enable the user to switch between calls/listening to music to talk to the person in the front effortlessly.
Samsung Galaxy Buds FE series.
Samsung India
Also, with the automatic personalized beamforming of the advanced three-microphone system, along with an AI-powered Deep Neutral Network (DNN), it is capable of separating the user's voice from unwanted background noise for clearer calls.
With a full charge, it offers 8.5 hours of playback with earbuds and a total of up to 30 hours including the charging case. And, when using ANC, it can deliver up to six hours of playback with earbuds, and a total of up to 21 hours including the case. It comes in two colours--
White and Graphite-- for Rs 9,999 on Amazon and Samsung stores. For a limited time, it will be available for Rs 7,999.
Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech