Samsung's Galaxy AI tech can perform real-time translations of phone calls

After Google and Microsoft, Samsung has now joined the race to deliver generative Artificial Intelligence (gen AI)-powered services.

World's leading smartphone maker on Thursday (November 9) announced to bring a new Galaxy AI feature that can enhance user experience on its smartphones.

It also gave a sneak peek at one of the Galaxy AI's capabilities. It will be able to do real-time translations during phone calls.

The Galaxy AI will be the phone owner's personal translator. The new feature will be integrated into the native call feature and there won't be any need to install third-party apps.

“Mobile technology has an incredible power to enable connection, productivity, creativity, and more for people around the world, but until now, we haven’t seen mobile AI ignite that in truly meaningful ways. Galaxy AI is our most comprehensive intelligence offering to date, and it will change how we think about our phones forever,” said Wonjoon Choi, EVP and Head of R&D, Mobile Experience Business.