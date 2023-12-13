Security vulnerabilities detected in Samsung phones, warns CERT-In

Indian Computer Emergency Response Teams (CERT-In) has issued a notice that several Samsung phones are vulnerable to cyber security threats.

Several flaws detected in KnoxCustomManagerService, SmartManagerCN, Knox Guard, bootloader, authorisation verification of AR emoji, various out of bounds write vulnerabilities in bootloader, improper input validation vulneribility in Smart Clip and more.

"Multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Samsung products which could allow an attacker to bypass implemented security restrictions, access sensitive information and execute arbitrary code on the targeted system," said CERT-In.

South Korean technology has acknowledged the security threats and has announced to rollout the security firmware along with Google's Android patch in the upcoming December 2023 update.