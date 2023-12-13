Security vulnerabilities detected in Samsung phones, warns CERT-In

Indian Computer Emergency Response Teams (CERT-In) has issued a notice that several Samsung phones are vulnerable to cyber security threats.
Several flaws detected in KnoxCustomManagerService, SmartManagerCN, Knox Guard, bootloader, authorisation verification of AR emoji, various out of bounds write vulnerabilities in bootloader, improper input validation vulneribility in Smart Clip and more.
"Multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Samsung products which could allow an attacker to bypass implemented security restrictions, access sensitive information and execute arbitrary code on the targeted system," said CERT-In.
South Korean technology has acknowledged the security threats and has announced to rollout the security firmware along with Google's Android patch in the upcoming December 2023 update.
"Samsung Mobile is releasing a maintenance release for major flagship models as part of monthly Security Maintenance Release (SMR) process. This SMR package includes patches from Google and Samsung," reads the Samsung Security notification.
Samsung phones running Android OS versions 11, 12, 13 and 14 are said to be vulnerable to the cyber threats and device owners have been advised to update their phones.
