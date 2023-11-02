Sonic Dream Team, Knotwords+ and more are set to join Apple Arcade this festive season

After unveiling brand new M3-powered MacBook Pro and iMac PCs, Apple is bringing several new gaming titles to its Arcade platform.

This festive season, Sonic Dream Team, Knotwords+, Football Manager 2024 Touch, Dreamlight Valley Arcade Edition and more are slated to join the exclusive club of Arcade.

Apple has plans to add new titles every week this month starting with Knotwords+ on November 3.

The makers of Card of Darkness, Good Sudoku+, and Flipflop Solitaire+, Zach Gage have created a new game Knotwords+. It is a minimal and elegant logic-based word puzzle.

Players just have to arrange the letters in each section so every word is complete, horizontally and vertically. It will be easy at the start, but as the players progress to a new level, it gets tougher, and have to rely on your exceptional vocabulary to win the later stages ahead.