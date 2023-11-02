Sonic Dream Team, Knotwords+ and more are set to join Apple Arcade this festive season

After unveiling brand new M3-powered MacBook Pro and iMac PCs, Apple is bringing several new gaming titles to its Arcade platform.
This festive season, Sonic Dream Team, Knotwords+, Football Manager 2024 Touch, Dreamlight Valley Arcade Edition and more are slated to join the exclusive club of Arcade.
Apple has plans to add new titles every week this month starting with Knotwords+ on November 3.
The makers of Card of Darkness, Good Sudoku+, and Flipflop Solitaire+, Zach Gage have created a new game Knotwords+. It is a minimal and elegant logic-based word puzzle.
Players just have to arrange the letters in each section so every word is complete, horizontally and vertically. It will be easy at the start, but as the players progress to a new level, it gets tougher, and have to rely on your exceptional vocabulary to win the later stages ahead.
Knotwords+
Apple
Next week, Football Manager 2024 Touch (SEGA & Sports Interactive) is set to make its debut on Arcade on November 6.
It offers the realistic world of global football leagues. Players get the chance to manage popular football clubs and take them to glory.
With the Save Game Compatibility feature, all existing Football Manager 2023 players on Apple Arcade will be able to continue their careers in Football Manager 2024 Touch.
Later in the month, Apple Arcade will welcome Downwell+ (Devolver Digital) on November 17. It is touted to be a fun game about a young boy venturing down a well in search of untold treasures with only his gumboots to protect him. Downwell+ offers intuitive and elegant controls that allow for action-packed gameplay using just three buttons. Here, players will face creepy creatures and have to uncover mysterious secrets to collect the red gems scattered about the rocks.
Delicious Miracle of Life+ (by GameHouse) is set to debut next month on December 5. With 60 engaging challenges and 30 bonus challenges, the time management cooking game offers players to help the expectant mother Emily and her growing family overcome the challenges of pregnancy, while managing a bustling kitchen for her cooking video blog, and preparing for the arrival of her new baby.
Gameloft's upcoming title Dreamlight Valley Arcade Edition offers players to traverse through diverse realms of Disney World and make friends with iconic characters such as WALL-E, Belle, Goofy, and many more.
It offers customizable landscapes and thousands of decorative options, and players can create their dream neighborhoods in this constantly evolving world of wonder and creativity. Disney Dreamlight Valley Arcade Edition will launch on December 5 on Apple Arcade.
Disney Dreamlight Valley Arcade Edition
Apple
Sonic Dream Team (SEGA) is also coming on December 5. Here, players will take command of six dynamic playable characters such as Sonic, Tails, Knuckles, Amy Rose, Cream, and Rouge, each with unique abilities that match their own flair and personality.
In this game, Sonic and his friends have to navigate through twisted dreamscapes, rescue their friends, and put a stop to Dr. Eggman’s quest for world domination.
Puzzle & Dragons Story (GungHo Online Entertainment) is launching on December 5. This game combines match three puzzles with creature-collecting RPG gameplay, where players will recruit allies, improve their teams, and conquer dungeons. Also, Players have to gather materials by defeating creatures in dungeons, creating and improving new allied team members. Players have to make use of the available resources to improve their creatures and select their favourites to form unique teams. With each new level, new dungeons and creatures will be added frequently as players further explore a vast and mysterious land.
Turmoil+ (by Gamious) is coming to Apple Arcade on December 5. This simulation genre game takes inspiration from the 19th century oil rush in North America. Here, players are oil entrepreneurs and have to face cutthroat competition, strategically lease land, drill for oil, and maximize profits through shrewd business deals.
Existing games such as Hello Kitty Island Adventure, NBA 2K24 Arcade Edition, Sneaky Sasquatch, Cut the Rope 3, Samba de Amigo: Party-To-Go; Japanese Rural Life Adventure, and The Oregon Trail, among others, will get new updates bringing new levels and features, which will further enhance the gaming experience.