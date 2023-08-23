Sony offers big discounts on PlayStation 5 in India

Japanese consumer electronics major Sony has announced to offer big discount PlayStation 5 gaming console in India.
The powerful Sony PlayStation 5 (optical disc edition) will be available for Rs 47,499, that's Rs 7,500 less than the MRP (Rs 54,990).
The offer is valid from August 24 up to September 2 on Amazon, Flipkart, Shopatsc, Reliance, Croma, Vijay Sales and select retailers.
Sony PlayStation 5 comes with a custom processor and graphics engine to offer the immersive gaming experience with high-fidelity visuals, including 4K graphics, ray-tracing support, ultra-super-fast SSD with integrated I/O for lightning-fast loading of games.
Sony console retail box also includes the new DualSense Wireless Controller.
The big discount makes PS5 more compelling compared to Microsoft's Xbox Series X, which by the way costs Rs 55,990 in India.
For the uninitiated, the Xbox series X is powered by custom built AMD processor with the latest Zen 2 and next-generation RDNA architecture. Also, it comes with Microsoft's patented Variable Rate Shading (VRS) technology, which will allow developers to get the best out of the Xbox Series X GPU and the next-generation SSD.
Read more | Xbox Series X vs PlayStation 5: Which gaming console suits you best?
Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.