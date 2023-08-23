Sony offers big discounts on PlayStation 5 in India

Japanese consumer electronics major Sony has announced to offer big discount PlayStation 5 gaming console in India.

The powerful Sony PlayStation 5 (optical disc edition) will be available for Rs 47,499, that's Rs 7,500 less than the MRP (Rs 54,990).

The offer is valid from August 24 up to September 2 on Amazon, Flipkart, Shopatsc, Reliance, Croma, Vijay Sales and select retailers.

Sony PlayStation 5 comes with a custom processor and graphics engine to offer the immersive gaming experience with high-fidelity visuals, including 4K graphics, ray-tracing support, ultra-super-fast SSD with integrated I/O for lightning-fast loading of games.

Sony console retail box also includes the new DualSense Wireless Controller.