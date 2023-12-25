Sony WF-1000XM5 review: Amazing TWS earbuds with ANC

Sony's WF-1000XM4 was an exceptional True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earbuds in 2022. Now, the company has introduced its successor with a more sleek design and promises even better audio delivery and improved noise cancellation.

I used the WF-1000XM5 for more than a month and here are my thoughts on Sony's latest earphones.

Design and build quality

The WF-1000XM4 was a kind of bulky earbuds. But, the soft ear tips ensure a comfortable fit. Now, with the WF-1000XM5, the company has done a fine job of refining the design language and making it compact, curvaceous, and lightweight too

Each earbud weighs 5.9gm, 2gm less compared WF-1000XM5 (7.9gm). The quality of the silicone ear tips too, has improved a lot. It is soft and hangs on to the ears comfortably. But, anxiety remains when travelling a mass transit vehicles like metro or bus. Most importantly, while getting into or alighting from the crowded vehicle.

The earbuds come with medium-size silicone ear tips pre-fitted. In the retail box, there are two pairs of ear tips in large and small sizes.

As far as the build quality is concerned, it is made of solid materials. I have dropped more than a handful of times in the last one and a half months; there are no scratches as yet. Even the case was dropped a few times; the magnetic cap opens quite easily during accidental drops and the earbuds roll out on the floor. Fortunately, the case and the earbuds have managed to survive, and there are no cracks on the surface as such.

Even the colour too hasn't faded or stained so far. And, I hope to keep it that way. Our review unit is platinum silver. It has a light grey colour scheme with gold engravings of the Sony brand.