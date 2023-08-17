Sony WF-C700N review: Exceptionally good budget earbuds

Sony is a dominant brand in the premium audio system industry and has a huge lineup of products with 1000MX series of overhead earphones and TWS buds. It is now steadily increasing the product portfolio Rs 10,000 price range.

The WF-C700N is the latest from the house of Sony. It is retailed at MRP Rs 12,990 but is available for as low as Rs 8,990 at authorized retail stores.

Here are my thoughts on Sony's latest budget earbuds.

Design and build quality

The new WF-C700N comes with a familiar earbud design. They are compact, visually appealing pebble-like structure and there is only one issue for me though. And, this is not just the case with this unit, but all wireless earbuds, the anxiety of losing them in crowded places.

Particularly in a jam-packed bus or metro train or at a popular watering hole near the office. Yes, they come with good quality ear tips and hang on to the ears firm, there is always this fear in the mind, which doesn't go away at all.