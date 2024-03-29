Tecno Nova 6 Pro with 108MP camera launched in India

Tecno Mobile on Friday (March 29) unveiled the new mid-range smartphone Pova 6 Pro series in India.

It sports a 6.78-inch full HD+(2436 ×1080p) AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate. It also comes with a TÜV Rheinland low blue light certification.

It also features in-display fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm audio jack, stereo speakers and triple slots (for two SIMs and one microSD card).

A notable aspect of the new Pova 6 Pro is its LED light-based Dynamic-Eye design with dynamic light effect on the rear side.