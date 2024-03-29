Tecno Nova 6 Pro with 108MP camera launched in India

Tecno Mobile on Friday (March 29) unveiled the new mid-range smartphone Pova 6 Pro series in India.
It sports a 6.78-inch full HD+(2436 ×1080p) AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate. It also comes with a TÜV Rheinland low blue light certification.
It also features in-display fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm audio jack, stereo speakers and triple slots (for two SIMs and one microSD card).
A notable aspect of the new Pova 6 Pro is its LED light-based Dynamic-Eye design with dynamic light effect on the rear side.
The back panel houses 210 single-point controlled MiniLEDs to create light effects. It supports up to nine different lighting options for calls, and power status. Also, while gaming, the device offers 101 different lighting effect options.
Tecno Pova 6 Pro's LED light effect on the back panel.
Photo Credit: Tecno Mobile India
It houses 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6080 octa-core processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, Android 14-based HiOS 14, 8GB/ 12GB LPDDR4x RAM, 256GB internal storage (expandable to 1TB), and a 6,000mAh battery. It is touted to be the first phone in its class (Rs 20,000 price-range) to boast 70W charger. It can reach from zero to 50 per cent capacity in under 20 and can reach full 100 per cent in under 50 minutes.
The new Tecno device boasts triple camera module— with main 108MP sensor backed by 2MP sensor and AI cameras with dual LED flash on the back. And, it also features a 32MP camera with dedicated dual LED flash on the front for selfies and video.
The company is offering the device in two colours— comet green and meteorite grey. It comes in two configurations— 8GB RAM + 256GB storage and 12GB RAM +256GB storage — for Rs 19,999 and Rs 21,999, respectively.
