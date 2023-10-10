The Big Billion Days Sale 2023: Top Smart TV deals on Flipkart

Flipkart is hosting the week-long 'The Big Billion Days' (October 8-15) sale in India.

Walmart-owned e-commerce firm is offering lucrative deals on a wide range of product categories such as consumer electronics goods, large home appliances, sporting gear, fashion apparel, stationaries, and more.

In this edition, we will be listing some of the five best deals on Smart TVs on offer during 'The Big Billion Days' sale.

Samsung Crystal Vision 4K iSmart (UA65CUE70AKLXL)

Flipkart is offering the 65-inch Samsung TV for Rs 67,990 against MRP: Rs 1,09,900. With select bank cards, customers can claim up to Rs 1,250. And, there is also an exchange deal with up to Rs 1,400.

Key features: LED screen with Ultra HD (4K) 3840 x 2160 Pixels | 20W Sound | Refresh Rate: 50Hz | Crystal Processor 4K | OS: Tizen| HDMI x 3 | USB x 1 |

Sony Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Google TV 2022 Edition (KD-55X74K)

Flipkart is offering the 55-inch Sony TV for Rs 52,990 against MRP: Rs 99,900. With select bank cards, customers can claim up to Rs 1,250. And, there is also an exchange deal with up to Rs 1,400.

Key features: LED screen with Ultra HD (4K) 3840 x 2160 Pixels | 20W Sound | Refresh Rate: 60Hz | View Angle: 178-degree |Sony X1 processor | OS: Google TV; Touch Remote | HDMI x 3 | USB x 2 |

Xiaomi Mi X Series Ultra HD (4K) LED

Flipkart is offering the 50-inch premium Xiaomi TV for Rs 30,990 against MRP: Rs 44,999. With select bank cards, customers can claim up to Rs 1,250. And, there is also an exchange deal with up to Rs 1,400.

Key features: DLED screen with Ultra HD (4K) 3840 x 2160 Pixels | 30W Sound | Refresh Rate: 60Hz | View Angle: 178-degree | OS: Google TV; Touch Remote | Vivid Picture Engine | HDMI x 3 | USB x 2 |

LG UR7500 Ultra HD (4K) LED

Flipkart is offering the 43-inch premium LG TV for Rs 27,990 against MRP: Rs 49,990. With select bank cards, customers can claim up to Rs 1,250. And, there is also an exchange deal with up to Rs 1,400.

Key features: LED screen with Ultra HD (4K) 3840 x 2160 Pixels | 20W Sound Output| Refresh Rate: 60Hz | View Angle: 178-degree | OS: WebOS| α5 AI Processor 4K Gen6| HDMI x 3 | USB x 2 |