Vivo V29 5G review: Reliable phone with gorgeous looks

Vivo recently launched the new premium mid-range V29 5G series phones in India.

It comes in two variants-- a regular V29 and a top-end V29 Pro-- with prices starting at Rs 32,999.

Vivo V29 is slated to hit stores next week on October 17. I used the standard variant for a week and here are my thoughts on Vivo's latest offering.

Design, build quality and display

Like the previous V-series phones, the latest V29 is one pretty phone. Compared to others, Vivo seems to have mastered the art of making gorgeous-looking phones.

The majestic red colour variant stays true to its namesake. The smooth textured back panel shines bright in the sunlight and doesn't get stained easily. The matte finish ensures the case repels the fingerprint smudges effectively.

However, the prettiest variant among the lot is the Himalayan Blue variant. It boasts 3D Particle Technology, a first for phone in India.

The company used innovative technology that utilizes invisible magnetic forces to control 15 million micro-sized magnetic particles to create cascading gradations of light and shadow on the phone's back panel. And, through a meticulous process of over 1400 manual adjustments, it results in a sparkling texture that resembles a floating mountain.