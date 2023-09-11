Vivo V29e 5G review: Good performer with pretty design

Performance

The new Vivo phone is powered by Qualcomm's reliable Snapdragon 695 octa-core processor with 8GB RAM and 128GB/256GB storage.

Our review unit comes with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage. Though there are a lot of pre-loaded apps, there are popular ones such as Amazon, SonyLiv, Spotify Candy Crush, and many other unknown applications. Thankfully, user-usable storage even for the base model (128GB), is big enough to install hundreds more apps and also capture thousands of pictures and videos of your loved ones.

Vivo V29e works smoothly without any issues. It can easily handle most of the graphics-rich games such as Asphalt 9: Legends and even battle royale games such as BGMI and others.

It supports Extended RAM and users can expand 8GB RAM to 16GB. With this, the phone will be able to work even smoother in day-to-day chores such as faster app loading and switching between multiple apps.