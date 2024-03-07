Vivo V30 5G review: Reliable phone with elegant design

Vivo on Thursday (March 7) unveiled the new V30 series 5G phones in India.

The company is offering the V30 in two variants -- a regular V30 and a top-end V30 Pro -- with prices starting at Rs 33,999.

I have been using the V30 (12GB RAM + 256GB) for a week and here are my thoughts on Vivo's latest premium Android phone.

Design, build quality and display

It flaunts a sleek design language with a curved screen that cascades up to almost the mid-rim of the frame on both the left and right sides.

On the back, Vivo V30 features a rectangular camera module vertically aligned with a unique square-shaped aura LED flash set-up.