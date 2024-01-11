Vivo X100 5G review: Gorgeous premium phone with cool camera

Vivo earlier in the month (January 4) virtually through a video streaming event launched the new X100 series premium phones.

It comes in two variants-- a standard X100 and a top-end X100 Pro--with prices starting at Rs 63,999. The device is now finally available in starting Thursday (January 11) in India.

If you are planning to buy a new premium phone, be sure to read this review to make an informed decision to make the purchase or not.

Design, build quality and display

The new Vivo X100 is a beautiful phone, particularly the startrail blue model. It has a sparkling concentric circle design language with a smooth texture on the back panel.

As you can see in the cover photo, the device looks amazing in the sunlight. Featuring a big circular camera module with shiny sky blue colourway, it is an instant eye-turner in public gatherings. The unique design makes it stand apart from the rival brands.