Vivo X100, X100 Pro with triple-camera launched in India

Vivo on Thursday (January 4) launched the new line of camera-centric premium phones-- X100 and X100 Pro-- in India.

The two new X100 series phones feature the same design and even most of the hardware specifications are the same, but differ in terms of battery capacity, charging speed and camera.

Both the devices come with a 6.78-inch 1.5K(2800 × 1260p) LTPO AMOLED, support HDR10+, 120Hz variable refresh rate, and offer up to 3000 nits peak brightness. They also come with dual-SIM slots, an in-display fingerprint sensor, an infrared sensor, and IP68 dust-and-water-resistant rating.

They run on Android 14-based Funtouch OS 14, 4nm class Dimensity 9300 octa-core with Immortalis-G720 GPU, and 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5X RAM with 256GB / 512GB (UFS 4.0) storage,

The top-end Vivo X100 Pro boasts V3 imaging chipset-powered triple-camera module-- main 50MP (1-inch IMX989 VCS bionic, f/1.75, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation) + 50MP 150-degree 1/2.76-inchultra-wide-angle camera (f/2.0) + 50MP (1/2-inch APO telephoto camera with f/2.5, OIS, up to 100x digital zoom, telephoto macro, Zeiss T* coating, ZEISS optics and LED flash.