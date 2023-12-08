WhatsApp brings 'View Once' option to voice messages

WhatsApp on Friday (December 12) expanded the 'View Once' feature to voice messages in the messenger app.

With the 'View Once' feature turned on, the voice message can be listened to once and it automatically gets deleted on the receiver's phone.

This feature comes in handy while sharing sensitive details on WhatsApp. For instance, if the user is in the office and the partner or loved one is at home and wants to know the credit/debit card number or OTP to complete an online transaction, the user can instantly send a voice message.

And, once the voice message is heard, it gets deleted on the receiver's phone. This way, the user and the receiver never have to worry about deleting sensitive data themselves.

Here's how to send a 'View Once' voice message:

Step 1: Open WhatsApp >> Open a chat

Step 2: Then, tap on the microphone icon and record the voice message

Step 3: And, then ensure to tap on the ' Circle with numerical 1 inside' icon on the chat tab (in the picture below) and hit the send button (arrow icon)