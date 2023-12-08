WhatsApp brings 'View Once' option to voice messages

WhatsApp on Friday (December 12) expanded the 'View Once' feature to voice messages in the messenger app.
With the 'View Once' feature turned on, the voice message can be listened to once and it automatically gets deleted on the receiver's phone.
This feature comes in handy while sharing sensitive details on WhatsApp. For instance, if the user is in the office and the partner or loved one is at home and wants to know the credit/debit card number or OTP to complete an online transaction, the user can instantly send a voice message.
And, once the voice message is heard, it gets deleted on the receiver's phone. This way, the user and the receiver never have to worry about deleting sensitive data themselves.
Here's how to send a 'View Once' voice message:
Step 1: Open WhatsApp >> Open a chat
Step 2: Then, tap on the microphone icon and record the voice message
Step 3: And, then ensure to tap on the ' Circle with numerical 1 inside' icon on the chat tab (in the picture below) and hit the send button (arrow icon)
WhatsApp Voice Message gets as View Once option
Credit: WhatsApp
Step 4: The voice message on the receiver's phone can be heard only once and gets it deleted instantly.
Also, it should be noted that if the voice message with 'View Once' turned on and the message on the receiver's phone is not opened, it will be there for 14 days and get deleted.
In a related development, WhatsApp earlier this week introduced a new option allowing users to share original quality photos and videos on its messenger app.
However, this option is currently available on iPhones only.
Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.