WhatsApp finally brings HD photo-sharing feature

With more than two billion active users, WhatsApp is the most used messenger app in the world. The reason for its popularity is due to the simple user interface but lacked some key features such as multi-device support, edit option, and more.

All the aforementioned features were finally introduced it the last few months and also introduced new video messaging, screen sharing on group video calls, silence unknown number feature to prevent online fraud, and more value-added features.

But, there was still one most requested feature pending and that was the HD photo sharing. Every time you send any photos on WhatsApp, the messenger app is used to compress them to reduce the file size and thereby lose quality.

Now, the Meta-owned company has finally listened to the prayers. Mark Zuckerberg, the co-founder confirmed the news on his Facebook page.