WhatsApp testing messenger app for iPads

For more than a year, we have been hearing about WhatsApp working on a dedicated app for iPad, but it has not yet moved past the testing phase. Now, the latest report indicated, that the Meta-owned company is almost ready to bring the official app for the public soon.

The company has released new WhatsApp for iPad beta 23.19.1 (build version: 517709249)) to the Apple TestFlight Beta Program, reported WABetaInfo, a WhatsApp community blog.

As you can see in the screengrab (below), the new WhatsApp is optimised for the iPad's widescreen. The user interface looks clean and easy to type on the big display.