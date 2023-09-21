WhatsApp testing messenger app for iPads

For more than a year, we have been hearing about WhatsApp working on a dedicated app for iPad, but it has not yet moved past the testing phase. Now, the latest report indicated, that the Meta-owned company is almost ready to bring the official app for the public soon.
The company has released new WhatsApp for iPad beta 23.19.1 (build version: 517709249)) to the Apple TestFlight Beta Program, reported WABetaInfo, a WhatsApp community blog.
As you can see in the screengrab (below), the new WhatsApp is optimised for the iPad's widescreen. The user interface looks clean and easy to type on the big display.
Apple iPhone users can link their messenger with iPad through the multi-device link feature. All the messages coming to the iPhone will be synced with the iPad app in real-time, similar to how it works on the desktop version. However, for now, it is available for select people registered to the WhatsApp TestFlight programme.
The WhatsApp for iPad version looks neat, but I am not sure, what's delaying the launch of the app.
In a related development, WhatsApp launched the much-awaited Channels in 150 countries including India.
Like in the Telegram app, the new Channels feature on WhatsApp is a one-way broadcast tool for celebrities, movie and music artists, sporting teams, news organizations, and corporate companies to share the latest details in the form of text, and multimedia content to their followers on the messenger app.
Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech