WhatsApp testing new native text formatting feature

As the name implies, the code block option will come in handy for software professionals to share codes on WhatsApp messages. It keeps the entire sequence in order without the issue of any space or character slipping in within a code and ensures no bugs crop up when copy-pasted on to a tester application.

With the Quote block, users can highlight a particular part of the message to the receiver. And, with the bulleted list, people can use it to send a grocery list to their spouse so that can bring them while returning from the office. Or, they can create a to-do list and self-send them on WhatsApp.

For now, WhatsApp is testing only three formats on Webdesk and probably begin testing on Android and iOS for phones. Also, over time, WhatsApp is expected to bring more options.

