Hometechnologygadgets

WhatsApp testing new native text formatting feature

Initially, WhatsApp will offer three options-- code block, quote block, and bulleted list.
Last Updated 22 August 2023, 06:52 IST

Over the last one month, WhatsApp has announced several new features including the HD photo-sharing option, screen sharing during video group calls, video messaging, and more.

Now, it has begun testing a new feature that allows users to edit texts natively on the messenger app, WABetaInfo, a community blog reported citing the latest WhatsApp Desktop beta version.

As seen below, WhatsApp will offer three options-- code block, quote block, and bulleted list.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>WhatsApp brings native text format option. </p></div>

WhatsApp brings native text format option.

WABetaInfo

As the name implies, the code block option will come in handy for software professionals to share codes on WhatsApp messages. It keeps the entire sequence in order without the issue of any space or character slipping in within a code and ensures no bugs crop up when copy-pasted on to a tester application.

With the Quote block, users can highlight a particular part of the message to the receiver. And, with the bulleted list, people can use it to send a grocery list to their spouse so that can bring them while returning from the office. Or, they can create a to-do list and self-send them on WhatsApp.

For now, WhatsApp is testing only three formats on Webdesk and probably begin testing on Android and iOS for phones. Also, over time, WhatsApp is expected to bring more options.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.

