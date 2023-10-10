WhatsApp testing 'secret code' feature for easy access to locked chats

Earlier this year in May, WhatsApp launched a new privacy feature that allowed users to protect their chats on their smartphones.

Now, the Meta-owned company is working on a new 'secret code' user privacy feature for users to find locked chats, reported WABetaInfo, a WhatsApp community blog.

As seen in the screenshot, users can type the secret code (a word or an emoji) in the search to find the locked chat with less hassle. Also, while configuring the secret code, it offers a new option for users to lock the chat session on companion devices too.

It has to be noted that WhatsApp is expected to bring more options to secure private chat and make it fool-proof.