technology

WhatsApp testing 'secret code' feature for easy access to locked chats

While configuring the secret code, WhatsApp also offers new option for users to lock the chat session on companion devices too.
Last Updated 10 October 2023, 07:15 IST

Earlier this year in May, WhatsApp launched a new privacy feature that allowed users to protect their chats on their smartphones.

Now, the Meta-owned company is working on a new 'secret code' user privacy feature for users to find locked chats, reported WABetaInfo, a WhatsApp community blog.

As seen in the screenshot, users can type the secret code (a word or an emoji) in the search to find the locked chat with less hassle. Also, while configuring the secret code, it offers a new option for users to lock the chat session on companion devices too.

It has to be noted that WhatsApp is expected to bring more options to secure private chat and make it fool-proof.

WhatsApp testing new 'secret code' feature for easy access to locked chats on the messenger app.

WABetaInfo

This new feature will surely help people protect their conversation from prying eyes.

Recently, WhatsApp launched the much-awaited Channels allowing users to broadcast their content directly to their followers. It has received a lot of traction at least in India, as several popular leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and celebrities such as Katrina Kaif have gained millions of followers within a few days of launch.

Also, WhatsApp is testing a dedicated app for iPads too. And, users will be able to link their primary WhatsApp account on iPhone with iPad using the multi-device link feature.

Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.

(Published 10 October 2023, 07:15 IST)
Technology NewsWhatsAppDH Techuser privacy

