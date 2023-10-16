WhatsApp will end support on these Android phones this month-end

Meta-owned WhatsApp has launched several value-added features such as multi-device support, introduced Channels and more.

However, to ensure the smooth functioning of the app, the phone has to have stable software and better hardware.

Also, most importantly, such devices lack security features and not be able to thwart any cyber threats.

So every year, WhatsApp delists phones from service coverage. In October 2022, WhatsApp stopped its messenger service on iPhones with older versions iOS 10 and iOS 11.

Now, WhatsApp is slated to end service to devices with Android 5.0 and older versions later this month from October 24.

"Devices and software change often, so we regularly review what operating systems we support and make updates. To choose what to stop supporting, every year we, like other technology companies, look at which devices and software are the oldest and have the fewest number of people still using them. These devices also might not have the latest security updates, or might lack the functionality required to run WhatsApp," reads the WhatsApp support page.

After the deadline, WhatsApp will not be obliged to offer security firmware update, and also won't support any new features in the near future. And, eventually, phones will not be able to receive calls and SMSes.

In a related development, WhatsApp is testing a dedicated app for iPads. With this, users will be able to link their WhatsApp account on their iPhone with the iPad using the multi-device linking feature.