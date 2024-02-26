Xiaomi 14, 14 Ultra with Leica camera system launched at MWC 2024

Chinese consumer electronics major Xiaomi unveiled the new premium Xiaomi 14 series phones at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 event in Barcelona.
The company introduced two variants—a standard Xiaomi 14 and a top-end Xiaomi 14 Ultra. Both devices feature similar design language but differ in terms of screen size, camera, and battery capacity.
The regular Xiaomi 14 sports a 6.36-inch 1.5K (2670 x 1200p) C8 12-bit OLED LTPO display, supports variable refresh rate (1-120Hz), and offers peak brightness up to 3,000 nits.
It runs on a 4-nm class-powered Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 octa-core backed by an Adreno 750 GPU. The phone runs on Android-based Xiaomi HyperOS; offers 12GB LPPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 4.0 storage; along with a 4,610 mAh battery with support for 90W wired charging speed, 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging.
Regular Xiaomi 14 series.
Photo Credit: Xiaomi
It comes with a triple-camera module—50MP (with 1/ 1.31-inch Light Fusion 900 sensor, f/1.6 aperture, Hyper OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation, Leica Summilux lens) backed by 50MP 115-degree Leica ultra-wide angle lens (with f/2.2, Samsung JN1 sensor), and a 50MP Infinity Leica telephoto camera (with 3.2X 10cm with f/2.0, OIS, Samsung JN1 sensor) with LED flash. It also supports up to 8K video recording.
It houses a 32MP (with f/2.0) front camera, which is capable of 4K video recording with up to 60fps (frames per second).
The new Xiaomi 14 Ultra flaunts a bigger 6.73-inch 2K (3200 x 1440p) C8 12-bit OLED LTPO display, supports variable refresh rate (1-120Hz), offers up to 3000 nits peak brightness, HDR10+, Dolby Vision and comes with Xiaomi ceramic glass shield.
The top-end Xiaomi phone also features a 4nm class Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 octa-core with Adreno 750 GPU, 16GB LPPDDR5x RAM, 512GB UFS 4.0 storage, runs on Android-based Xiaomi HyperOS and comes with a 5,300mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging speed, 80W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging capability.
Xiaomi 14 Ultra series.
Photo Credit: Xiaomi India
It houses a quad-camera module with a Leica photography system-- main 50MP ( 1-inch Sony LYT-900 sensor, f/1.63 ~ f/4 variable aperture, Hyper OIS, Leica Summilux lens) with 50MP 122-degree Leica ultra-wide angle lens (with f/1.8, 5cm super macro, Sony IMX858 sensor), another a 50MP 3.2X 10cm Leica telephoto camera (with f/1.8, OIS, Sony IMX858 sensor,) and a 50MP 5X 30cm Leica periscope telephoto camera (with f/2.5, OIS, Sony IMX858 sensor) with 8K video recording capability and LED flash on the back.
On the front, it features 32MP (with OmniVision OV32B40 sensor, f/2.0) and can record 4K videos up to 60 fps.
Both the Xiaomi 14 and 14 Ultra devices come with 1P68 water-and-dust-resistant certification, dual-SIM slots, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and an infrared sensor, which can be used to control smart Air Conditioners, smart TVs, and other Internet-of-Things (IoT) gadgets at home.
The company has confirmed that both Xiaomi 14 and 14 Ultra will be made available in global markets in select markets soon with prices starting at €999 (approx. Rs 89,624) and €1,499 (around Rs 1,29,995), respectively.
In India, only the Xiaomi 14 model is slated to launch on March 7. The device's price and availability details will be revealed on the same day.
