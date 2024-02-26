Xiaomi 14, 14 Ultra with Leica camera system launched at MWC 2024

Chinese consumer electronics major Xiaomi unveiled the new premium Xiaomi 14 series phones at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 event in Barcelona.

The company introduced two variants—a standard Xiaomi 14 and a top-end Xiaomi 14 Ultra. Both devices feature similar design language but differ in terms of screen size, camera, and battery capacity.

The regular Xiaomi 14 sports a 6.36-inch 1.5K (2670 x 1200p) C8 12-bit OLED LTPO display, supports variable refresh rate (1-120Hz), and offers peak brightness up to 3,000 nits.

It runs on a 4-nm class-powered Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 octa-core backed by an Adreno 750 GPU. The phone runs on Android-based Xiaomi HyperOS; offers 12GB LPPDDR5X RAM and 256GB UFS 4.0 storage; along with a 4,610 mAh battery with support for 90W wired charging speed, 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging.