Xiaomi launches all-new HyperOS for its devices in India

Consumer electronics major Xiaomi on Thursday (February 29) announced a new operating system—HyperOS—for its devices.

The Android 14-based Xiaomi HyperOS replaces the MIUI user interface on Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco branded phones in India.

The new Xiaomi HyperOS promises better connectivity between phones and smart TVs, security cameras, smart watches, smart speakers, smart ACs, even smart cars (for now, only in China), and other Internet-of-Things (IoT) gadgets.

Also, it is designed to significantly improve the performance of devices not just in terms of faster response but also by improving battery life.

"Xiaomi HyperOS is engineered for performance optimization with industry-leading kernel performance with faster processing speeds and minimal scheduling delays. By prioritizing system-level optimization to ensure maximum performance across all devices, Xiaomi HyperOS supports 200+ processor platforms, 20+ file systems, and 200+ hardware categories across smartphones, homes and car," the company said.