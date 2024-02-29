Xiaomi launches all-new HyperOS for its devices in India

Consumer electronics major Xiaomi on Thursday (February 29) announced a new operating system—HyperOS—for its devices.
The Android 14-based Xiaomi HyperOS replaces the MIUI user interface on Xiaomi, Redmi, and Poco branded phones in India.
The new Xiaomi HyperOS promises better connectivity between phones and smart TVs, security cameras, smart watches, smart speakers, smart ACs, even smart cars (for now, only in China), and other Internet-of-Things (IoT) gadgets.
Also, it is designed to significantly improve the performance of devices not just in terms of faster response but also by improving battery life.
"Xiaomi HyperOS is engineered for performance optimization with industry-leading kernel performance with faster processing speeds and minimal scheduling delays. By prioritizing system-level optimization to ensure maximum performance across all devices, Xiaomi HyperOS supports 200+ processor platforms, 20+ file systems, and 200+ hardware categories across smartphones, homes and car," the company said.
It also comes with an all-new user interface that offers multiple personalization options; users can choose between Classic, Rhombus, and Magazine effects, each offering thousands of combinations to customise wallpapers, font text, date, and time style. It also brings a new UI font - Mi Sans, supported across 600 languages, 20 writing systems, and over 100,000 glyphs.
The new HyperOS ensure secured seamless connectivity between paired devices.
With the new HomeScreen+ feature, smartphone users can instantly mirror the phone's screen on any compatible smart TV or computer faster than before. Also, it ensures hassle-free file sharing between devices. It also supports the integration of the phone camera with the Notes app.
Also, Xiaomi HyperOS comes with new privacy and security features to protect the data stored on a phone.
"Based self-developed TEE framework, mutual security checks between devices make your device more reliable. -Hardware-level encryption guarantees device reliability and protects privacy," the company said.
HyperOS offers end-to-end security between paired devices.
List of Xiaomi devices eligible for new HyperOS:
The company has begun rolling out HyperOS to Xiaomi 13 Pro, Xiaomi Pad 6, Redmi 12 5G, Redmi 12C, Redmi 11 Prime, and Redmi Pad.
It also plans to roll out HyperOS to the following devices in March—Xiaomi 12 Pro, Redmi Note 13 Pro +, Redmi Note 13 Pro, Redmi Note 13, Redmi Note 12 Pro +, Redmi Note 12 Pro, and Redmi Note 12.
In Q2 (April-June) 2024, a HyperOS update is slated to be released to older devices including Xiaomi 11 Ultra, Xiaomi 11T Pro, Mi 11X, Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge, Xiaomi 11 Lite, Xiaomi 11i, Mi 10, Xiaomi Pad 5, Redmi 13C Series, Redmi 12, Redmi Note 11 series, Redmi 11 Prime 5G and Redmi K50i.
As of now, there is no official word on when Poco devices will get the HyperOS update in India.
