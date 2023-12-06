Xiaomi launches Redmi 13C series in India

With less than three weeks left before the end of 2023, Xiaomi has introduced a brand new Redmi 13 series in India.
The company is offering two variants --Redmi 13C and 13C 5G. Both flaunt the same design and also feature almost the same specifications, but differ in a few aspects such as processor and camera.
They both sport a star trail design language with smooth sparkling texture and also feature dual-camera modules on the back.
On the front, they come with a 6.74-inch HD+ (1600 x 720p) display, support 20:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, and up to 600 nits of peak brightness. It is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass shield on the front and also comes with dust-and-water-resistant protection too.
It also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm audio jack, a type-C port, and a dedicated triple-slot tray- two for nano SIMs and one for microSD card.
They also feature 4GB/6GB/8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB/256GB UFS 2.2 storage, run on Android 13-based MIUI 14 OS, and come with a 5,000mAh battery with an 18W charger.
The Redmi 13C is powered by a 12nm class MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core with 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU. It comes with a dual-camera module-- a main 50MP (f/1.8) + 2MP macro camera (f/2.4) with an auxiliary lens and LED flash on the back and an 8MP (f/2.0) front camera.
Whereas the Redmi 13C 5G features a lone 50MP (f/1.8) camera with LED flash and a 5MP front camera.
Redmi 13C 5G's three colour variants-- startrail green, startrail black, and startrail silver.
Credit: Xiaomi
The Redmi 13C is one of the most affordable 5G phones in the market. It comes in three configurations-- 4GB RAM +128GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 10,999, Rs 12,499 and Rs 14,499, respectively. The company is offering the device in three colours-- starlight black, startrail green, and startrail silver.
On the other hand, the regular Redmi 5C is available in three variants--4GB RAM +128GB storage, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage-- for Rs 8,999, Rs 9,999 and Rs 11,499, respectively. It comes in two colours-- starshine green and stardust black.
The Redmi 13C and 13 5G will hit stores on December 12 and 16, respectively on Amazon, Xiaomi online store and authorised retail chains in India.
It should be noted that Redmi 13C and 13C 5G will be two of many variants to come in 2024.
