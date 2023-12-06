Xiaomi launches Redmi 13C series in India

With less than three weeks left before the end of 2023, Xiaomi has introduced a brand new Redmi 13 series in India.

The company is offering two variants --Redmi 13C and 13C 5G. Both flaunt the same design and also feature almost the same specifications, but differ in a few aspects such as processor and camera.

They both sport a star trail design language with smooth sparkling texture and also feature dual-camera modules on the back.

On the front, they come with a 6.74-inch HD+ (1600 x 720p) display, support 20:9 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, and up to 600 nits of peak brightness. It is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass shield on the front and also comes with dust-and-water-resistant protection too.

It also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm audio jack, a type-C port, and a dedicated triple-slot tray- two for nano SIMs and one for microSD card.

They also feature 4GB/6GB/8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB/256GB UFS 2.2 storage, run on Android 13-based MIUI 14 OS, and come with a 5,000mAh battery with an 18W charger.