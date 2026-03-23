Moderate incremental upgrades over the predecessor. That said, the Galaxy S26 Ultra has several unique features, which make it standout among rival brands.

Specifications:

Display: 6.9-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display with peak brightness of 2,600 nits, 1440 x 3120p resolution and pixel density of 500 pixels per inch (ppi) | Processor: Custom Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Elite for Galaxy| Operating System: Android 16-based OneUI 8.5 | Main Camera: main 200 MP(f/1.4 aperture, 23mm wide lens, 1/1.3-inch sensor, 0.6µm pixel size, multi-directional PDAF: Phase Detection Auto Focus, OIS: Optical Image Stabilisation), a 10 MP (f/2.4, 67mm telephoto lens, 1/3.94-inch sensor, 1.0µm pixel size, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom), 50 MP (f/2.9, 111mm periscope telephoto, 1/2.52-inch sensor, 0.7µm pixel size, PDAF, OIS, 5x optical zoom), and 50 MP (f/1.9, 120-degree ultrawide, 1/2.5-inch sensor, 0.7µm pixel size, dual pixel PDAF, Super Steady video) with Laser Auto Focus, LED flash on the back | Front camera: 26mm wide 12MP camera ( with f/2.2, sensor, 1/3.2-inch sensor, 1.12µm pixel size, dual pixel PDAF)| Battery: 5,000mAh battery, with 60W charging speed, 25W wireless charging, and 4.5W reverse charging | Configurations: 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, 12GB RAM + 512GB storage, and 16GB RAM + 1TB storage | Price: Starts at Rs 1,39,999.