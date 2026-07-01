Galaxy Unpacked 2026: Samsung begins teasing new foldable design

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Samsung teases a new foldable phone design for Galaxy Unpacked 2026, hinting at a notebook-style wide-screen device.
Key points
• New foldable design
Samsung is teasing a new foldable design for its Galaxy Z Fold series, likely featuring a wider, notebook-style screen for better usability.
• Three new models
Expected launches include the Galaxy Z Fold8, Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, and Galaxy Z Flip8, with the Z Fold8 Ultra retaining the previous design.
• Hardware upgrades
The Galaxy Z Fold8 may feature a 4:3 aspect ratio, triple camera module, and a 4,800mAh battery, while the Z Fold8 Ultra could have a 5,000mAh battery.
• Chipset and software
All three models are expected to run Android 17-based One UI 9, with the Z Flip8 potentially featuring a new 2nm Exynos chipset.
• Competitive response
Samsung’s teaser follows rumours of Apple’s first iPhone Fold, suggesting a potential rivalry in the foldable phone market.
Key statistics
5,000mAh
Battery capacity of Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra
4,800mAh
Battery capacity of Galaxy Z Fold8
July 22
Expected launch date for new models
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 01 July 2026, 07:53 IST