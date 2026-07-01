Galaxy Unpacked 2026: Samsung begins teasing new foldable design

Samsung teases a new foldable phone design for Galaxy Unpacked 2026, hinting at a notebook-style wide-screen device.

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Key points

• New foldable design Samsung is teasing a new foldable design for its Galaxy Z Fold series, likely featuring a wider, notebook-style screen for better usability.

• Three new models Expected launches include the Galaxy Z Fold8, Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, and Galaxy Z Flip8, with the Z Fold8 Ultra retaining the previous design.

• Hardware upgrades The Galaxy Z Fold8 may feature a 4:3 aspect ratio, triple camera module, and a 4,800mAh battery, while the Z Fold8 Ultra could have a 5,000mAh battery.

• Chipset and software All three models are expected to run Android 17-based One UI 9, with the Z Flip8 potentially featuring a new 2nm Exynos chipset.