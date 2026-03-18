<p>After the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/technology/apple-watch-finally-gets-standalone-whatsapp-messenger-3787347">Apple Watch, Meta has finally rolled out</a> the much-awaited standalone WhatsApp for Garmin watches.</p><p>WhatsApp is now available for free download from Garmin's online marketplace, Connect IQ Store.</p><p>Once installed, Garmin watch users will be able to view not only the latest message, but also previous chat conversations, up to 10 messages.</p><p>Also, users will be able to read and instantly reply to messages using the built-in keyboard.</p>.WhatsApp to bring optional subscription plan with premium features soon .<p>Besides texting, Garmin watch owners can also quickly send emojis and reactions to messages</p><p>And, most importantly, Garmin watch owners will now be able to see incoming calls and screen who is calling, and they get the option to decline.</p><p>WhatsApp is the first and only third-party messaging app currently available on Garmin smartwatches.</p>.<p>For now, the messenger app is compatible with select Garmin watches, including fēnix, Forerunner, Venu and vívoactive products, can quickly communicate with others - all while keeping their phone in their pocket.</p><p>Also, for WhatsApp to work on the Garmin Watch, it has to be paired with an Apple iPhone or Android smartphone with the WhatsApp mobile app.</p><p>Garmin has invited messenger app developers and others to build more such applications for the Garmin watches. </p><p>It also hosts a developer program for youngsters and helps with tools to build apps on the Connect IQ platform. </p>.Instagram-inspired status updates with just your inner circle on WhatsApp soon!.<p><em>Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tag/dh-tech?_ga=2.210580691.73733284.1595225125-1706599323.1592232366">DH Tech</a>.</em></p>