Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Hometechnology

Garmin Watches finally get standalone WhatsApp app

For WhatsApp to work on the Garmin Watch, it has to be paired with an Apple iPhone or Android smartphone with the WhatsApp mobile app.
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 09:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
WhatsApp for Garmin watch.

WhatsApp for Garmin watch.

Credit: Garmin

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 March 2026, 09:17 IST
TechnologyTechnology NewsWhatsAppAppleDH TechMetaGarminSmartwatchMessenger

Follow us on :

Follow Us