Garuda Aerospace launched India's smartest personal drone— Droni, named after cricket giant Dhoni

Cricketing icon and former Team India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni now has a drone named after him - aptly called Droni.
One of India's largest drone start-up Garuda Aerospace has launched Droni, the company's first product into the drone-based consumer photography and cinematography sector.
Currently available on Amazon for purchase in India and across the globe, Droni was also launched on the social media handles of Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings.
Launched as India’s smartest personal drone, Droni is a compact small-sized foldable quadcopter nano drone weighing under 250 gms which can effortlessly fit into one's pocket.
The drone is integrated with 11 intelligent flight modes including intelligent follow-me features, circling, fading, soaring, time-lapse, tail flicking, broad and straight forward shooting.
It is also integrated with target management, level 7 wind resistance and has intelligent voice somatosensory control making way for one hand control when required. Its three-axis mechanical stabilized pan tilt ensures perfect stable shots.
Droni boasts of a high-quality 48 MP camera with wide angle lens optical flow positioning and delivers an impressive 60 minutes of flight time, thus elevating the overall user experience Despite being feature rich, Droni is easy to use, and has a seamless user interface.
“Besides being first B2C product in the market, it is a product that is cutting-edge, and purposefully designed for convenience and quality. Moreover, it strengthens our partnership with our brand ambassador Dhoni and offers consumers an opportunity to own a product that is created in association with him. The product is a game-changing one in the aerial photography and videography market and we are confident that it will empower users to push creative boundaries.” said Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO, Garuda Aerospace.