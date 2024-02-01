Garuda Aerospace launched India's smartest personal drone— Droni, named after cricket giant Dhoni

Cricketing icon and former Team India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni now has a drone named after him - aptly called Droni.

One of India's largest drone start-up Garuda Aerospace has launched Droni, the company's first product into the drone-based consumer photography and cinematography sector.

Currently available on Amazon for purchase in India and across the globe, Droni was also launched on the social media handles of Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings.