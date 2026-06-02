Global Running Day 2026: Apple introduces special motivational Watch reward, Fitness+ programme

Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Apple introduces special Global Running Day 2026 rewards and Fitness+ programmes to motivate runners.
Key points
• Special Watch reward
Users must complete a 5Km running workout to earn a unique Apple Watch reward, encouraging fitness engagement.
• Fitness+ collaboration
Apple Fitness+ subscribers gain access to a special treadmill workout led by athlete Danielle Burnett and Sherica Holman.
• Strength programme
A four-week 'Strength for Runners' programme, in partnership with Strava, aims to improve fitness for ultramarathoners.
• Diverse running content
Fitness+ offers programmes for all levels, including Yoga for Runners, 5K/10K training, and immersive audio experiences.
• Indian subscription pricing
Apple Fitness+ is available in India for Rs 149 per month or Rs 999 per year via the Fitness app on iPhone.
Key statistics
Rs 149 per month or Rs 999 per year
Fitness+ subscription cost in India
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Global Running Day Award on Apple Watch.
Apple Fitness+ subscribers will be able to access a special training session hosted by Danielle Burnett, Strava's celebrated athlete.
Published 02 June 2026, 15:57 IST