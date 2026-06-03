Global smartphone market faces record annual decline as chip crunch worsens

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Concise summary of key highlights
In one line
Global smartphone shipments plummet by 13.9% in 2024 due to severe chip shortages, hitting budget models hardest.
Key points
• Record market decline
The global smartphone market is experiencing its steepest annual contraction on record, with shipments projected to drop by 13.9% to 1.08 billion units in 2024.
• Chip shortage impact
A worsening shortage of memory chips, exacerbated by geopolitical tensions like the Iran war, is driving production constraints and price hikes.
• Budget segment collapse
Low-end smartphone makers, particularly those selling devices under $150, face severe declines, with some models likely to disappear from the market entirely.
• Premium resilience
The premium smartphone segment remains resilient, with Apple and Samsung outperforming the market due to stable supply chains and stronger margins.
• Manufacturers' dilemma
Mid-tier and low-end manufacturers struggle with rising costs and shrinking consumer spending power, questioning their market viability.
Key statistics
13.9%
Projected annual decline in smartphone shipments
1.08 billion units
Total smartphone shipments projected for 2024
32%
Decline in Transsion's shipments
28%
Decline in Xiaomi's shipments
16%
Decline in Honor's shipments
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
Published 03 June 2026, 09:31 IST