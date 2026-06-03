Global smartphone market faces record annual decline as chip crunch worsens

Global smartphone shipments plummet by 13.9% in 2024 due to severe chip shortages, hitting budget models hardest.

Key points

• Record market decline The global smartphone market is experiencing its steepest annual contraction on record, with shipments projected to drop by 13.9% to 1.08 billion units in 2024.

• Chip shortage impact A worsening shortage of memory chips, exacerbated by geopolitical tensions like the Iran war, is driving production constraints and price hikes.

• Budget segment collapse Low-end smartphone makers, particularly those selling devices under $150, face severe declines, with some models likely to disappear from the market entirely.

• Premium resilience The premium smartphone segment remains resilient, with Apple and Samsung outperforming the market due to stable supply chains and stronger margins.