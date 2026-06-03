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Hometechnology

Global smartphone market faces record annual decline as chip crunch worsens

Transsion, which is heavily exposed ​to the market for smartphones priced ​below $150, is forecast to suffer a 32% drop in shipments this year.
Last Updated : 03 June 2026, 09:31 IST
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Quick summary - click for full details
Concise summary of key highlights

Global smartphone market faces record annual decline as chip crunch worsens

In one line
Global smartphone shipments plummet by 13.9% in 2024 due to severe chip shortages, hitting budget models hardest.
Key points
Record market decline
The global smartphone market is experiencing its steepest annual contraction on record, with shipments projected to drop by 13.9% to 1.08 billion units in 2024.
Chip shortage impact
A worsening shortage of memory chips, exacerbated by geopolitical tensions like the Iran war, is driving production constraints and price hikes.
Budget segment collapse
Low-end smartphone makers, particularly those selling devices under $150, face severe declines, with some models likely to disappear from the market entirely.
Premium resilience
The premium smartphone segment remains resilient, with Apple and Samsung outperforming the market due to stable supply chains and stronger margins.
Manufacturers' dilemma
Mid-tier and low-end manufacturers struggle with rising costs and shrinking consumer spending power, questioning their market viability.
Key statistics
13.9%
Projected annual decline in smartphone shipments
1.08 billion units
Total smartphone shipments projected for 2024
32%
Decline in Transsion's shipments
28%
Decline in Xiaomi's shipments
16%
Decline in Honor's shipments
Processed with AI. Reviewed by DH Digital Team.
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Published 03 June 2026, 09:31 IST
World newsTechnologychipssmartphonememory

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