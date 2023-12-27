Gmail app for iPhone gets 'unsubscribe' shortcut to manage bulk emails

Google has redesigned the Gmail app for iOS which will allow users to block and prevent bulk emails from flooding the inbox.

In the latest update to the Gmail app for iOS, a new 'unsubscribe' option has been added. It is at the top (as seen in the screenshot below), right beside the sender's name.

With this, users can easily unsubscribe from getting emails from bulk message senders such as job apps, e-commerce sites, marketing companies, food delivery apps, and others.

Before the update, users had to read through the mail and locate the unsubscribe URL (Uniform Resource Locator) link option and then, it would redirect to the new webpage, The users had to follow more on-screen instructions to finally be able to stop them from sending more emails.

Here's how to 'Unsubscribe' sender:

Step 1: On the iPhone, open Gmail .

Step 2; Open an email from the sender you want to unsubscribe from.

Step 3: Next to the sender's name, there is 'Unsubscribe' button, and just tap it.

Step 4: In the pop-up display, tap Unsubscribe.

Optional: Once you’ve unsubscribed, in the banner, click Move to spam.