Gmail app for iPhone gets 'unsubscribe' shortcut to manage bulk emails

Google has redesigned the Gmail app for iOS which will allow users to block and prevent bulk emails from flooding the inbox.
In the latest update to the Gmail app for iOS, a new 'unsubscribe' option has been added. It is at the top (as seen in the screenshot below), right beside the sender's name.
With this, users can easily unsubscribe from getting emails from bulk message senders such as job apps, e-commerce sites, marketing companies, food delivery apps, and others.
Before the update, users had to read through the mail and locate the unsubscribe URL (Uniform Resource Locator) link option and then, it would redirect to the new webpage, The users had to follow more on-screen instructions to finally be able to stop them from sending more emails.
Here's how to 'Unsubscribe' sender:
Step 1: On the iPhone, open Gmail .
Step 2; Open an email from the sender you want to unsubscribe from.
Step 3: Next to the sender's name, there is 'Unsubscribe' button, and just tap it.
Step 4: In the pop-up display, tap Unsubscribe.
Optional: Once you’ve unsubscribed, in the banner, click Move to spam.
New 'Unsubscribe' shortcut introduced to Gmail app for iOS.
Credit: DH Photo/KVN Rohit
There is also an option to completely block annoying emails from bulk email senders. Here's how to do it:
Step 1: On the device, open the Gmail app:
Step 2: Open the message.
Step 3: In the top right, click More (... icon) >> Click Block [sender name].
It should be noted that when a user blocks a sender, and also the messages will go to the Spam folder.
And, if a users block someone by mistake, he/she can unblock them using the same steps.
In a related development, Google launched the new Artificial Intelligence (AI)-based India-first Maps feature.
With the new 'Address Descriptors' feature, the location shared through Google Maps will offer at least five nearby landmarks for the sender to navigate to the destination with less hassle.
Get the latest news on new launches, gadget reviews, apps, cybersecurity, and more on personal technology only on DH Tech.